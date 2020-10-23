Automotive OEM Interior Coatings Market to Witness the Highest Growth Globally in Coming Years 2020-2025 | The Sherwin-Williams Company, Akzo Nobel N.V., NB Coatings

Automotive OEM Interior Coatings Market – Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2020 – 2025)

The global automotive OEM interior coatings market is expected to record a CAGR of around 5% during the forecast period.

The report presents the market competitive landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/key players in the market. Top Companies in the Global Automotive OEM Interior Coatings Market: The Sherwin-Williams Company, Akzo Nobel N.V., NB Coatings, AXALTA COATING SYSTEMS LTD., and others.

Key Market Trends

Epoxy Resins Segment to Contribute Significant Demand to the Market

– Epoxy adhesives consist of an epoxy resin plus a hardener. They allow great versatility in formulation since there are many resins and many different hardeners.

– Epoxies have good strength, do not produce volatiles during curing, and have low shrinkage. They are available in one-part, two-part, and film form, and produce extremely strong, durable bonds with most materials.

– Additionally, they strengthen assemblies, join lightweight material, and enhance aesthetics to give car manufacturers a competitive advantage.

– They are employed in various applications, including panel assembly, door, flooring, and window applications.

– Epoxies are one of the most used adhesives in the automotive OEM interior industry. They exhibit excellent adhesion to glass, metal, plastic, rubber, and composite substrates.

– Some of its major applications in OEM interiors are interior display systems, seating, consoles, and airbag sealing, among others.

– All the above-aforementioned advantages are expected to boost the consumption of epoxy resins in the automotive OEM interior coatings market.

Asia-Pacific to Dominate the Market

– Asia-pacific is the largest market for automotive OEM interior coatings. Growth in the regional market is driven by the huge automotive production base coupled with increased investments in the Asia-pacific region, primarily from major economies, such as China, India, and ASEAN countries.

– India is a growing economy and holds great potential for future market opportunities. The country’s economy is expected to further grow in the coming years. Despite demonetization and GST reforms affecting the national production volume, the impact of these reforms is slowly waning. Moreover, the country’s government has been taking initiatives to attract FDI in the manufacturing sector, to make India a manufacturing hub.

– The Indian government has recently reduced customs duty on the import of components for electric vehicles from a range of 15-30% to 10-15% along with tax breaks and fiscal packages for automotive industry to fight the recent demand shocks and COVID-19 crisis.

– International automobile manufacturers, such as Kia Motors, Volvo, BMW, and Jeep have already started assembly of their new cars in India, while other major players such as Tesla Inc., are expected to make investments in the robust car market in China and India. China is is the largest automotive producer in the world, while japan comes in third. The automotive production in china has already started after the COVID-19 lockdown.

– Hence, with huge production base the automotive OEM interior coatings market is expected to dominated by the Asia-Pacific region during the forecast period.

