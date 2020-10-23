Europe Automotive Plastics Market Survey Report by Industry Expert and Forecast till 2020 – 2025 | DSM, BASF SE, Covestro AG, Celanese Corporation

Europe Automotive Plastics Market – Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2020 – 2025)

The Europe Automotive Plastics market report provides information regarding market size, share, trends, growth, cost structure, Europe Automotive Plastics market competition landscape, market drivers, challenges and opportunity, capacity, revenue, and forecast 2025.

The report delivers a comprehensive overview of the crucial elements of the market and elements such as drivers, current trends of the past and present times, supervisory scenario & technological growth.

Scope of the report:

The report evaluates the growth rate and the Market value based on Market dynamics, growth inducing factors.

The automotive plastics market is expected to register a CAGR of around 6% during the forecast period.

The report presents the market competitive landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/key players in the market. Top Companies in the Global Europe Automotive Plastics Market: DSM, BASF SE, Covestro AG, Celanese Corporation, Borealis AB, and others.

Key Market Trends

Under Bonnet Application to Dominate the Market

– Plastic can act as an electric conductor as well as an insulator (mainly insulator). So it plays an important role in various under bonnet applications concerning propulsion, alternative drive systems, and batteries.

– Plastics not only make electric and hybrid automotive batteries more affordable, but also aid in value addition by replacing heavy electric cells with compensatory light-weighting.

– The plastic sensors, harnesses, connectors, seals, fuses, and capacitors that are used in under-the-hood applications in hybrid or electric vehicles help to consolidate parts, resist corrosion, and reduce noise.

– Hybridization (the use of combined gas and electric propulsion system) has already increased the demand for efficiency, battery longevity, weight, and space savings, as well as safety standards in the automotive sector.

– EV manufactures know that consumers demand driving ranges which are similar to driving ranges of gasoline vehicles. Plastic innovations are already assisting the manufacturers with this demand. Lithium-ion battery packs, Ni-MH battery packs, and snap-fit li-ion battery cell packs are all being made possible with plastics.

– Improving the heat and chemical resistance of plastics in contact with some of the most demanding under bonnet applications, such as turbo chargers, is making it possible for small engines to meet high-profile performance requirements.

– DuPont has closely worked with Ford on the EcoBoost project, in order to develop key parts of a turbo system and an injection molded resonator within the blow molded ducts that eliminate.

Germany to Dominate the Market

– The German economy is the largest in Europe and the fourth largest in the world. In 2019, the German economy grew by about 0.6%, which was its weakest growth rate in the last six years. The economic growth of the country is affected by various factors, such as trade tensions leading to reduced exports and tariff disputes triggered by the US government. Also, the COVID-19 pandemic situation increased, with around 1,60,000 cases and 6,000 deaths registered till the end of April 2020. The situation has largely affected the economy in the country. According to the German Council of Economic Experts (GCEE), the country’s GDP growth rate is estimated to shrink to 2.8% in 2020.

– According to the DIHK Internet – German Chamber of Commerce and Industry, COVID-19 has an impact of 92.4% on the total economy of the country, while the manufacturing industry is witnessing an 88.9% impact.

– Germany leads the European automotive market, with more than 40 assembly and engine production plants that contribute to one-third of the total automobile production in Europe. Germany, which is one of the leading manufacturing bases of the automotive industry, is home to manufacturers from different segments, such as equipment manufacturers, material and component suppliers, engine producers, and whole system integrators.

– In 2019, the German automotive production recorded a decline of approximately 9%. However, the country accounts for approximately 30% of the total passenger cars manufactured in Europe. Out of the world’s top-100 automotive suppliers, 21 are German companies. The country has been witnessing a decline in automotive production over the past few years. This is mainly due to high costs and shifting of the production base to other countries, like China. The decline in automotive production is one of the major factors restraining the growth of automotive plastics market.

Influence of the Europe Automotive Plastics market report

– Comprehensive assessment of all opportunities and risks in the Europe Automotive Plastics market.

– Europe Automotive Plastics market recent innovations and major events.

– A Detailed study of business strategies for the growth of the Europe Automotive Plastics market-leading players.

– Conclusive study about the growth plot of the Europe Automotive Plastics market for forthcoming years.

– In-depth understanding of Europe Automotive Plastics market-particular drivers, constraints, and major micro markets.

– Favorable impression inside vital technological and market latest trends striking the market report.

What are the market factors that are explained in the report?

– Key Strategic Developments: The study also includes the key strategic developments of the market, comprising R&D, new product launch, M&A, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on a global and regional scale.

– Key Market Features: The report evaluated key market features, including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin.

– Analytical Tools: The Europe Automotive Plastics Market report includes the accurately studied and assessed data of the key industry players and their scope in the market by means of a number of analytical tools. The analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis have been used to analyze the growth of the key players operating in the market.

Find out:

Europe Automotive Plastics Market: Where are the opportunities? What does the future look like for the Europe Automotive Plastics Market? What will be the market size in the next 5 years?

Market trends: What is driving the market? Where are the key players? What are their strategies? What is holding the market behind? Where is the industry heading for in the short and long-term? How are new developments expected to change the market?

Technology: How are RO and new brine concentration technologies shaping the market?

