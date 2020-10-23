Low VOC Paint Market Analysis by Recent Developments and Overview Outlook – 2025 | AkzoNobel NV, Asian Paints Ltd, BASF SE

Low VOC Paint Market – Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2020 – 2025)

The low VOC paint market is expected to register a CAGR of over 6.5%, during the forecast period.

The report presents the market competitive landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/key players in the market. Top Companies in the Global Low VOC Paint Market: AkzoNobel NV, Asian Paints Ltd, BASF SE, Axalta Coating Systems LLC, the Sherwin-Williams Company, and others.

Key Market Trends

Architectural and Decorative Segment to Dominate the Market Demand

– Decorative paints help protect the surface from the impact of weather, make the surface waterproof, protect the surface from termite attacks, and increase the surface durability, in addition to providing an aesthetic appeal to the building.

– In addition, they offer protection from corrosion, bacteria, UV radiation, fungus, water seepage, and algae, as well as enhance the life of the structure.

– The demand for low VOC paints is dominated by the architectural and decorative industry, which is driven by the growing residential, as well as commercial construction activities across the world.

– Asia-Pacific and the Middle-East and African regions have been witnessing strong growth in residential construction, due to huge domestic, as well as foreign investments for setting up industrial units, hospitals, malls, multiplexes, hotels and resorts, and the IT sector.

– Such construction activities are expected to increase the demand for low VOC paints, during the forecast period.

Asia-Pacific Region to Dominate the Market

– Asia-Pacific region dominated the global market share. With growing investment in residential and commercial construction in the countries, such as India, China, the Philippines, Vietnam, and Indonesia, the market for low VOC paints is expected to increase in the coming years.

– Currently, there are numerous airport construction projects, either in the development or planning stage, in China. These include Beijing Capital International Airport, Chengdu Shuangliu International Airport, Guangzhou Baiyun International Airport, etc. Besides, the government rolled out massive construction plans, including making provision for the movement of 250 million people to its new megacities over the next 10 years.

– In India, the government’s target to invest USD 120.5 billion, for developing 27 industrial clusters, is expected to boost commercial construction.

– In Indonesia, the government planned to invest about USD 450 billion in the construction sector, by 2021, which is expected to boost residential construction in the country.

– Furthermore, countries, such as India, Indonesia, Malaysia, and Thailand, have been witnessing an increase in investment and production in the automotive industry, which may increase the consumption of low VOC paint in these countries.

– Thus, the aforementioned factors are expected to drive the demand for low VOC paints in the region, during the forecast period.

