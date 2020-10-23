Detergents Market Overview and Growth Rate Analysis 2020 to 2025 | Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, Procter & Gamble, Unilever

Detergents Market – Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2020 – 2025)

The market for detergents is anticipated to register a CAGR of more than 4%, during the forecast period.

The report presents the market competitive landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/key players in the market. Top Companies in the Global Detergents Market: Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, Procter & Gamble, Unilever, Kao Corporation, E.U.D.GROUP, a.s., and others.

Key Market Trends

Laundry Cleaning Products Application to Witness Higher Potential Growth

– Laundry liquids are powerful laundry cleaning products that are applied to stubborn stains prior to washing. These liquids are formulated using a specified surfactant system of naturally derived alkyl or hydroxyalkyl sulphate or sulphonate surfactant and mid-chain branched amine oxide surfactants.

– Laundry liquids are formulated using ingredients, which provide better washing performance without harming the environment. The most common ingredients that are used in making laundry liquids are water, ethoxylated rapeseed methyl esters, potassium soap of coco, sodium citrate, limonene, and citronellol, among others.

– With the technological advancements, the laundry-liquid manufacturers now use a new ingredient, rapeseed oil (non-GMO) that offers benefits with its low foaming properties.

– Foam is detrimental to the washing process and may result in about 50% loss of the washing strength. Laundry liquid is formulated for pre-spraying of stubborn stains on garments. It helps in removing even the toughest stains and offers exceptional cleaning results.

– Liquid laundry detergent is primarily used in cleaning laundry and has two main end-user segments, such as residential and commercial. The commercial applications are in textile industry, hospitality industry, laundry services, and other industries, whereas residential applications include its use in household cleaning. The demand for liquid laundry detergent is growing, owing to the comfort and ease of application and lesser wastage, compared to detergent powders.

– North America is currently the leading region in case of global demand and consumption for laundry liquid detergent. The United States is among the developed markets for household and industrial detergents, and hence, it concentrates on exports. The Middle East is also the emerging market, with the increasing industrial growth and rise in demand.

Asia-Pacific Region to Dominate the Market

– Asia-Pacific is currently the fastest growing market both for household and industrial detergent consumption. India and China are the market leaders, in terms of demand and supply, in Asia-Pacific. The increasing awareness about liquid laundry detergent market and the growth in industrial advancements in these emerging economies are expected to drive the growth of market in Asia-Pacific.

– The continuous growth in population is another factor fueling the demand for personal care, soaps, and detergents in the country, which in turn, is augmenting the detergents market.

– Moreover, China is estimated to continue its dominance during the forecast period, primarily due to the increasing household applications.

– The market for soap, washing powder, and synthetic detergent in China has witnessed growth at an average annual rate of 13.2%, in the past five years, due to the increasing awareness about hygiene and the developments in liquid soap production.

– Furthermore, rapid industrial expansion in the country is leading to the rapid development of synthetic detergents, including laundry detergents and household cleaning detergents.

