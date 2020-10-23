Architectural Coatings Market Overview and Growth Rate Analysis 2020 to 2025 | Akzo Nobel N.V., The Sherwin-Williams Company, PPG Industries, Inc.

Architectural Coatings Market – Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2020 – 2025)

The Architectural Coatings Market research report 2020 provides a basic overview of the industry including definitions, classifications, applications, and industry chain structure. The Architectural Coatings market report provides information regarding market size, share, trends, growth, cost structure, Architectural Coatings market competition landscape, market drivers, challenges and opportunity, capacity, revenue, and forecast 2025.

The report delivers a comprehensive overview of the crucial elements of the market and elements such as drivers, current trends of the past and present times, supervisory scenario & technological growth. This report also includes the overall and comprehensive study of the Architectural Coatings market with all its aspects influencing the growth of the market. This report is exhaustive quantitative analyses of the Architectural Coatings industry and provides data for making strategies to increase market growth and effectiveness.

Scope of the report:

The report evaluates the growth rate and the Market value based on Market dynamics, growth inducing factors. The complete knowledge is based on the latest industry news, opportunities, and trends. The report contains a comprehensive Market analysis and vendor landscape in addition to a SWOT analysis of the key vendors.

The architectural coatings market is expected to register a CAGR of over 6%, during the forecast period.

The report presents the market competitive landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/key players in the market. Top Companies in the Global Architectural Coatings Market: Akzo Nobel N.V., The Sherwin-Williams Company, PPG Industries, Inc., Nippon Paint Holdings Co., Ltd., and others.

Key Market Trends

Rising Demand from Residential Construction

– Paints and coatings are extensively used in the architectural sector, for both exterior and interior applications. Modern advances in paint technology, specifically in the acrylic formulations, have offered a wide range of weather-proof coatings.

– Paints and coatings are applied on the exterior of the house to not only increase its aesthetic appeal, but also to protect it from blistering summers, freezing winters, soaking rain, and the daily bombardment of UV radiation, without fading, peeling away, and cracking.

– However, moisture causes problems for paint. Dew, rain, snow, and ice on the outside, or vapor and moisture buildup from the inside, can cause problems with exterior paint. When moisture penetrates the paint, blisters can form, and the paint may peel. Moisture blisters, unlike temperature blisters, go through all coats of paints down to the wood.

– Additionally, paints and coatings are also used in interiors of houses to add colors, or for decorative purposes, along with a wide range of other functions. Their functions vary, depending upon the type of environment and the room that they are used on.

– For example, due to the moisture, bathroom walls need to have wipe-ability, in order to keep them clean. Paints with glossier sheens have a tighter molecular structure than flat paints, making it more difficult for moisture to penetrate. Thus, these types of paints are used in bathrooms.

– The aforementioned factors have been boosting the demand for architectural coatings, in the recent times.

Asia-Pacific Region to Dominate the Demand

– In the Asia-Pacific region, China is expected to witness the highest growth in construction activities, followed by India.

– In China, the government spending has been increasing, in order to construct affordable housing facilities, to cater to the housing demand.

– Despite the volatile growth in the real estate sector, the significant development of rail and road infrastructure by the Chinese government, to withstand the expanding industrial and service sectors, resulted in a significant growth of the Chinese construction industry in the recent years. As the construction industry is dominated by state-owned enterprises, the increased government spending is boosting the industry in the country.

– In India, the infrastructure sector has become one of the major focus areas for the government. The government aims to boost the construction of buildings in the country and has decided to come up with a single window clearance facility, in order to provide speedy approvals of the construction projects.

– Japan is keen to invest in overseas infrastructure projects, rather than in its own country, as the country is more interested in reaping the profits of using its technology in other countries, like India. Internally, Japans architectural and infrastructural industry has matured, thus making it a less prospective country for paints and coatings.

– Therefore, the growing residential and commercial construction activities in the region are expected to drive the market for architectural coatings in Asia-Pacific, over the forecast period.

Influence of the Architectural Coatings market report

– Comprehensive assessment of all opportunities and risks in the Architectural Coatings market.

– Architectural Coatings market recent innovations and major events.

– A Detailed study of business strategies for the growth of the Architectural Coatings market-leading players.

– Conclusive study about the growth plot of the Architectural Coatings market for forthcoming years.

– In-depth understanding of Architectural Coatings market-particular drivers, constraints, and major micro markets.

– Favorable impression inside vital technological and market latest trends striking the market report.

What are the market factors that are explained in the report?

– Key Strategic Developments: The study also includes the key strategic developments of the market, comprising R&D, new product launch, M&A, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on a global and regional scale.

– Key Market Features: The report evaluated key market features, including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. In addition, the study offers a comprehensive study of the key market dynamics and their latest trends, along with pertinent market segments and sub-segments.

– Analytical Tools: The Architectural Coatings Market report includes the accurately studied and assessed data of the key industry players and their scope in the market by means of a number of analytical tools. The analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis have been used to analyze the growth of the key players operating in the market.

Find out:

Architectural Coatings Market: Where are the opportunities? What does the future look like for the Architectural Coatings Market? What will be the market size in the next 5 years?

Where are the opportunities? What does the future look like for the Architectural Coatings Market? What will be the market size in the next 5 years? Market trends: What is driving the market? Where are the key players? What are their strategies? What is holding the market behind? Where is the industry heading for in the short and long-term? How are new developments expected to change the market?

What is driving the market? Where are the key players? What are their strategies? What is holding the market behind? Where is the industry heading for in the short and long-term? How are new developments expected to change the market? Technology: How are RO and new brine concentration technologies shaping the market? What are the new revenue channels which companies can explore for growth?

