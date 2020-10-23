Asia-Pacific Mild-Hybrid Vehicles Market 2020 – 2025 : Toyota Motor Corporation, Nissan Motor Co. Ltd, Honda Motor Company Ltd, The Hyundai Motor Company, Kia Motors Corporation

The Asia-Pacific Mild-Hybrid Vehicles Market Research Report is highly intended to offer robust acumen considering industry to aid a market contender with insightful analysis for Biofuels market size, share, competitive scenario, segments, sub-segments, and dominant industry competitors. The report focuses on the historic and current situation of the market to provide valuable forecast analysis based on sales revenue, global demand, and growth rate of the market.

The mild-hybrid vehicle market in the Asia-Pacific region anticipated registering a CAGR of more than 4 %, during the forecast period (2020 – 2025).

Top Key Players in the Asia-Pacific Mild-Hybrid Vehicles Market: Toyota Motor Corporation, Nissan Motor Co. Ltd, Honda Motor Company Ltd, The Hyundai Motor Company, Kia Motors Corporation, Volvo Group, General Motors, Suzuki Motors, Geely

Key Market Trends

Increasing Pollutants Concentration in the Atmosphere will Drive Growth

22 of the Worlds most polluted 30 cities are from India and other cities are also from some of the south-east Asia countries (China, Pakistan and Bangladesh). The growing pollution levels in the region has forced the governments to stricter emission norms for vehicles. Bharat Stage-VI has been implemented by the Indian Government and will come into effect from April 2020. The end users are also getting aware and concerned about the environment and air they breathe. So, they are shifting towards more environmentally friendly vehicles. This will be a major growth driver for mild-hybrid vehicles sales in the region as they are more eco-friendly than the conventional IC engines.

China will be the Market Leader

Across the regions, China has been predominantly capturing the largest share in the market, owing to its highest vehicle sales. The Chinese government is implementing China 6 norms for pollution control in the region which are stricter than previous China 5 norms and are based on EURO 6 norms, from July 2020. This will support the demand of mild hybrid vehicles in the region. The sales of automobiles in the region are expected to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period and the increasing gasoline prices insist end-users prefer vehicles that work on alternate fuel to increase the performance of the vehicle. Many automotive companies from China made plans to invest in the other Asia-Pacific market to take advantage of the strong demand for hybrid vehicles. For instance, Geely launched Azkarra in February 2020, Hyundai introduced the new i20 which is a 48V mild-hybrid vehicle claimed to help reduce fuel consumption by 3-4%.

The research includes historic data from 2015 to 2020 and forecasts until 2025

Note: All the reports that we list have been tracking the impact of COVID-19 on the market. Both upstream and downstream of the entire supply chain has been accounted for while doing this. Also, where possible, we will provide an additional COVID-19 update supplement/report to the report in Q3, please check for with the sales team.

