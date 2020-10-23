Smart Display Market 2020 Industry Size, Share, Trending Technologies, Potential Revenue Analysis and Global Key Players| Forecasts 2025

The Global Smart Display Market Research Report is highly intended to offer robust acumen considering industry to aid a market contender with insightful analysis for Biofuels market size, share, competitive scenario, segments, sub-segments, and dominant industry competitors. The report focuses on the historic and current situation of the market to provide valuable forecast analysis based on sales revenue, global demand, and growth rate of the market.

The smart display market is expected to register a CAGR of 18% during the forecast period of 2020 – 2025.

Top Key Players in the Global Smart Display Market: Amazon.com Inc., Google LLC, Facebook Inc., JBL ( Harman International), Lenovo Group Limited, Baidu Inc., LG Electronics Inc.

June 2020 – Google announced that its smart displays, a flagship Nest Hub Max would soon be able to access Accelerated Mobile Page (AMP) web articles. The smart display users will be able to read full AMP news articles on their device instead of watching a video or listening to a specially created audio-clip made for smart home tech.

Overview:

The rapidly growing demand for smart and connected home products is encouraging the manufacturers in the market to add new functionality, greater reliability, and higher product utilization to their offering. This factor is expected to drive the growth of the market during the forecast period.

– The increasing demand for smart home devices drives the market. According to the Malaysian Investment Development Authority (MIDA) 2020, on a global scale, the smart home market has been valued at USD 55.65 billion as of the end of 2015. By 2030, this number is expected to reach about USD 400 billion. At this point, the sales of smart home devices will account for 40% of the total sales of all household devices.

– Further, from January 2018 to May 2019, the number of smart home devices supported by Google Assistant increased from about 1,500 to 30,000, according to Google. The increase in the number of smart home devices encouraged other vendors to invest in display technology. Also, the survey data by Forbes shows that there were more than 45 million smart home devices in the US alone by the end of 2018, accounting for about 22% year to year growth. In terms of the revenue of the smart device manufacturers, a total of USD 20 billion have been spent on smart home devices or about USD 490 per home. The above factors significantly hold the market growth for smart display in the coming period.

– However, the high cost of advanced smart displays in some cases and the threat to cybersecurity are the factors expected to hinder the growth of the market during the forecast period.

– Moreover, with the recent outbreak of Covid-19, the demand for voice-enabled smart display reduced in the sales, owing to reduced customer spending on electronics and other non-essential goods. However, the sales for smart displays are expected to return to normal in the second half of 2020.

– In the context of COVID19, Chinese tech giant Baidu announced that it is lending its aid to those working to stop the recent coronavirus outbreak. Among other efforts, Baidu donated some Xiaodu smart displays to medical personnel in Wuhan, where the coronavirus began its spread, to keep them connected to their families. As the number of people infected with the coronavirus continues to climb, Baidu is applying its AI technology to fighting it in less direct ways on top of the smart display donation and telemedicine.

Regional Analysis for Market:

For a comprehensive understanding of market dynamics, the global Smart Display market is analyzed across key geographies namely: United States, China, Europe, Japan, South-east Asia, India, and others. Each of these regions is analyzed on the basis of market findings across major countries in these regions for a macro-level understanding of the market.

Influence of the Smart Display Market report:

-Comprehensive assessment of all opportunities and risks in the Smart Display Market.

-Smart Display Market recent innovations and major events.

-A Detailed study of business strategies for the growth of the Smart Display Market-leading players.

-Conclusive study about the growth plot of Smart Display Market for forthcoming years.

-In-depth understanding of Smart Display Market -particular drivers, constraints and major micro markets.

-Favorable impression inside vital technological and market latest trends striking the Smart Display Market.

The research includes historic data from 2015 to 2020 and forecasts until 2025 which makes the reports an invaluable resource for industry executives, marketing, sales, and product managers, consultants, analysts, and other people looking for key industry data in readily accessible documents with clearly presented tables and graphs.

