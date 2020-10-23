South America Feed Prebiotics Market Overview and Growth Rate Analysis 2020 to 2025 | Alltech, Inc., Cargill, Inc., Beneo GmbH, FrieslandCampina Domo

South America Feed Prebiotics Market – Growth, Trends and Forecasts (2020 – 2025)

The South America Feed Prebiotics market report provides information regarding market size, share, trends, growth, cost structure, South America Feed Prebiotics market competition landscape, market drivers, challenges and opportunity, capacity, revenue, and forecast 2025.

The report delivers a comprehensive overview of the crucial elements of the market and elements such as drivers, current trends of the past and present times, supervisory scenario & technological growth.

Scope of the report:

The report evaluates the growth rate and the Market value based on Market dynamics, growth inducing factors.

The South America Feed Prebiotics Market is projected to register a CAGR of 8% during the forecast period(2020-2025).

The report presents the market competitive landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/key players in the market. Top Companies in the Global South America Feed Prebiotics Market: Alltech, Inc., Cargill, Inc., Beneo GmbH, FrieslandCampina Domo, Beghin Meiji (Tereos S.A.), and others.

Key Market Trends

Rising Feed production Drives the Market

The rising meat consumption has lead to a shift in the mass production of livestock. According to the Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) in 2016, the poultry population in Brazil was 1383.4 million which increased to 1505.6 million in 2018. The rising livestock population coupled with the health concern will result in the inclusion of prebiotics in the feed. According to the Alltech feed survey, in 2019 the feed production in Brazil and Argentina has reached 70 million metric tons and 21 million metric tons respectively. In Brazil, broiler feed accounted for 32.1 million metric tons followed by pig feed which accounts for 17 million metric tons. Thus, the growing animal population and increasing compound feed production drive the vitamins market as vitamins are used as feed additives.

Brazil Dominates the Market

Brazil is one of the major countries for feed prebiotics because of increasing meat consumption in the country and large meat export opportunities, especially in the high demand European market. With an increase in per capita income in Brazil, there is an increase in meat consumption, especially poultry and beef meat. According to the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), in 2019 per capita consumption of poultry meat in the country was 40.3 Kg as compared to 38.3 Kg in 2018.

According to ITC Trade, in 2019 Brazil exported swine meat accounting for USD1,071.5 million as compared to USD 1,471.4 million in 2018. China, Chile, and Russia are some of the major export destinations for Brazil. Regulatory concerns from the European countries are forcing the livestock industry in Brazil to look for better and safe feed raw material and an additive which drives the market for prebiotics.

Influence of the South America Feed Prebiotics market report

– Comprehensive assessment of all opportunities and risks in the South America Feed Prebiotics market.

– South America Feed Prebiotics market recent innovations and major events.

– A Detailed study of business strategies for the growth of the South America Feed Prebiotics market-leading players.

– Conclusive study about the growth plot of the South America Feed Prebiotics market for forthcoming years.

– In-depth understanding of South America Feed Prebiotics market-particular drivers, constraints, and major micro markets.

– Favorable impression inside vital technological and market latest trends striking the market report.

What are the market factors that are explained in the report?

– Key Strategic Developments: The study also includes the key strategic developments of the market, comprising R&D, new product launch, M&A, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on a global and regional scale.

– Key Market Features: The report evaluated key market features, including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. In addition, the study offers a comprehensive study of the key market dynamics and their latest trends, along with pertinent market segments and sub-segments.

– Analytical Tools: The South America Feed Prebiotics Market report includes the accurately studied and assessed data of the key industry players and their scope in the market by means of a number of analytical tools. The analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis have been used to analyze the growth of the key players operating in the market.

Find out:

South America Feed Prebiotics Market: Where are the opportunities? What does the future look like for the South America Feed Prebiotics Market? What will be the market size in the next 5 years?

Where are the opportunities? What does the future look like for the South America Feed Prebiotics Market? What will be the market size in the next 5 years? Market trends: What is driving the market? Where are the key players? What are their strategies? What is holding the market behind? Where is the industry heading for in the short and long-term? How are new developments expected to change the market?

What is driving the market? Where are the key players? What are their strategies? What is holding the market behind? Where is the industry heading for in the short and long-term? How are new developments expected to change the market? Technology: How are RO and new brine concentration technologies shaping the market? What are the new revenue channels which companies can explore for growth?

