Oil And Gas Market Rising Trends and Technology Outlook 2020 to 2025

The Indian oil and gas market is expected to record a CAGR of over 2.64% during the forecast period, 2020 – 2025. Factors, such as increasing natural gas pipeline capacity, increasing refining capacity, and increasing demand for petroleum products, are expected to increase the growth for the Indian oil and gas market during the forecast period. However, a huge dependence over imports of crude oil and natural gas for satisfying domestic demand and high volatility of crude oil prices is expected to restraint the growth of the Indian oil and gas market.

Key Market Trends

Downstream Sector to Witness Significant Growth

The refinery capacity of the country increased, by 3.65 %, Year-on-Year, to 4,972 thousand barrels per day (kbpd), in 2018, from 4307 kbpd, in 2015. The refining throughput increased from 2.9% to 5154 kbpd, in 2018, from 5010 kbpd, in 2017.

In 2018, new refineries were set to be established in various parts of the country like the Barmer refinery and petrochemical complex being built in Rajasthan, India, and is expected to start refining activities by 2022.

In 2019, a multi-company deal for a refinery in Maharashtra was signed between Saudi Aramco, HPCL, BPCL, and ADNOC touted as the world’s largest greenfield refinery when it is fully completed. The deal is expected to be around USD 70 billion, according to the offer presented by the government of India to the respected companies.

Owing to several major upcoming projects for capacity expansion and capacity addition, the downstream sector is expected to witness significant growth owing to upcoming projects of expansion and construction of new refineries.

Asia-Pacific Region to Dominate the Market

– Asia-Pacific region dominated the global market share. With growing demand from the construction and automotive industries in the countries such as China, India, and Japan, the usage of Oil And Gas is increasing in the region.

– China is the worlds second-largest economy in terms of growth and the increasing level of income of the countrys population is further driving the economy.

– Though the economy witnessed a steady growth in the past years, it is likely to recover and expand at a significant rate.

– Under the 13th five-year plan (2016-2020), the Chinese government plans the infrastructure development of 30,000 km of railway lines and 30,000 km of expressways.

Competitive Landscape

The Indian oil and gas market is moderately consolidated. The major players are Oil and Natural Gas Corporation, Oil India Limited, Reliance Industries, Indian Oil Corporation Limited, and Punj Lloyd Limited.

