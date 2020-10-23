Pipeline Pigging Services Market 2020 Advance Technology and New Innovations – Rosen Group, T.D. Williamson Inc., Baker Hughes Company, Romstar Sdn Bhd

Pipeline Pigging Services Market – Growth, Trends, and Forecasts (2020 – 2025)

The report will make detailed analysis mainly on in-depth research on the development environment, Market size, development trend, operation situation and future development trend of Pipeline Pigging Services Market on the basis of stating current situation of the industry in 2020.

This is a latest report, covering the current COVID-19 impact on the market. The pandemic of Coronavirus (COVID-19) has affected every aspect of life globally. This has brought along several changes in market conditions. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. It offers critical information pertaining to the current and future growth of the market.

The market for pipeline pigging services is expected to register a CAGR of 5.7% during the forecast period of 2020-2025.

The global demand for oil is expected to witness an annual growth rate of 1.2 million barrels per day (mbd) until 2023. Similarly, the global demand for natural gas is expected to increase by 1.6% a year for the period of 2018-2023, with consumption reaching almost 4,000 billion cubic meter (bcm) by 2022. Despite significant advancements in the entire oil and gas industry, aging pipeline systems remain a major cause of concern and require continuous maintenance activities to ensure pipeline efficiency, which in turn, is likely to drive the market. Also, a growing pipeline network is expected to drive the market as pipelines are an integral part of oil and gas infrastructure and require a high level of maintenance and conditioning to ensure proper on-site operations. On the other hand, ambiguity caused during data interpretation of the pipeline inspection process and, in some cases, the extra cost associated with the operation of the second pig is expected to act as a restraint for the pipeline pigging services market.

– Intelligent pigging is expected to dominate the market as intelligent pigging is a smart solution getting used by the oil and gas industry as part of its pipeline inspection and maintenance program.

– The upcoming pipeline projects which were under construction globally are expected to create tremendous market opportunities in years to come.

– North America is expected to dominate the market with the majority of the demand coming from countries, such as the United States and Canada.

Competitive Landscape

The pipeline pigging services market is fragmented. The key players include Rosen Group, T.D. Williamson Inc., Baker Hughes Company, Romstar Sdn Bhd, and Dacon Inspection Services Co. Ltd.

Key Market Trends:

Intelligent Pigging Segment to Dominate the Market

– Intelligent pigging is used for inspecting the pipelines. It is widely used to gather important data, such as the presence and location of corrosion or other irregularities on the inner walls of the pipe.

– Since 2014, the government regulations dictate the pipeline operators must carry intelligent pigging once in 2.5 years, in turn, almost doubling the frequency of intelligent pigging in India, per km of pipeline, which helps in driving the market during the forecast period.

– There are mainly two types of intelligent pigging operations, magnetic flux leakage (MFL) pigging and ultrasonic pigging. Magnetic flux leakage pigs can be used in both liquid and gas pipelines and do not require any liquid coolant as in ultrasonic pigging. Magnetic flux leakage pigs can detect and measure metal loss or corrosion and cracks and weld defects even in thin-walled pipelines, while ultrasonic pigs fail to identify and measure thin-walled pipelines accurately.

– The intelligent pigging can carry out many measurements, including geometry measurement, metal-loss detection, leak detection, pipeline profiling and mapping, temperature and pressure recording, bend measurement and curvature monitoring, product sampling, photographic inspection, wax deposit measurement, and crack detection.

– Therefore, due to technological advancements, the demand for intelligent pigging is expected to witness a significant growth, which, in turn, drives the demand for the pipeline pigging services market.

The research includes historic data from 2015 to 2020 and forecasts until 2026 which makes the report’s an invaluable resource for industry executives, Marketing, Sales and product managers, consultants, analysts, and other people looking for key industry data in readily accessible documents with clearly presented tables and graphs.

Note: All the reports that we list have been tracking the impact of COVID-19. Both upstream and downstream of the entire supply chain has been accounted for while doing this. Also, where possible, we will provide an additional COVID-19 update supplement/report to the report in Q3, please check for with the sales team.

