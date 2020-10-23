West Africa Refined Petroleum Products Market 2020 Business Opportunities – Puma Energy Holdings Pte Ltd

West Africa Refined Petroleum Products Market – Growth, Trends, and Forecasts (2020 – 2025)

The report will make detailed analysis mainly on in-depth research on the development environment, Market size, development trend, operation situation and future development trend of West Africa Refined Petroleum Products Market on the basis of stating current situation of the industry in 2020.

This is a latest report, covering the current COVID-19 impact on the market. The pandemic of Coronavirus (COVID-19) has affected every aspect of life globally. This has brought along several changes in market conditions. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. It offers critical information pertaining to the current and future growth of the market.

The demand for refined petroleum products in West Africa is expected to witness a CAGR of approximately 4.7% during 2020-2025.

Major factors driving the market include strong economic growth, an increasing number of vehicle sales, and the penetration of LPG in recent years. The threat of violence from several militant groups, including small-scale theft and illegal local refining, large-scale illegal bunkering in the field, theft at export terminals, theft from fuel trucks, piracy, and oil tanker hijackings, is a major issue that has been hindering the growth in the production of refined fuel in the region. This has also led to the increasing dependency on imports of refined fuels in the region.

– Heavy fuel oil (HFO) is a major marine fuel in the region, which is expected to witness a huge rise in demand by the power industry in the region, due to an estimated heavy consumption in countries, like Nigeria and Ghana.

– Transition to low sulfur fuels is expected to provide an ample opportunity for refined fuel providers in the coming years.

– In the coming years, the government of Ghana is planning to make the country a hub for the refining petroleum products in the West African sub-region. The petroleum hub project may increase the presence of the major international oil trading and storage companies, creating a regional trading champion and encourage joint ventures between local and international companies for knowledge transfer and wealth creation.

The following Companies are covered

– Puma Energy Holdings Pte Ltd

– Monjasa Holding AS

– Vitol Group

– Trafigura Group Pte Ltd

– Mercuria Energy Trading SA

– FuelSupply

– Oryx Energies

– Octogone International Gas & Oil Ltd

– Sahara Group Limited

– Oando PLC

Key Market Trends:

Increasing Demand for Marine Fuel

– Over the past decade, the growth in the volume of West Africas container trade exceeded that of any other region across the world, doubling to almost 5 million twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs). This expansion, supported by rising incomes in the region, also contributed to excess congestion at its ports. With an aim to address the problem, many ports have begun investing in expanding the capacity of their port infrastructure and improving their handling efficiency. The increase in the port handling capacity is likely to result in more marine vessels operating in the region, which is a positive market indicator for the coming years.

– On the distribution side, the distribution network of the West African region mostly depends upon the pipeline and the coastal front countries. For example, landlocked countries, such as Burkina Faso, Niger, Benin, and Mali, depend upon the pipeline network for the continuous supply of HFO.

– By 2020, more ships are expected to be able to run their auxiliary engines on HFO compared to 2012, which is expected to increase the demand for HFO in the region and affect the prices of fuel.

– Moreover, it is not possible to use low-grade fuels, such as heavy fuel oil or HFO, in regulated areas known as Emission Control Areas (ECAs). In such cases, marine gas oil fuel or MGO is used, which is one of the most prominently used clean fuels in the marine industry.

– Recently, LNG began gaining attention as the future fuel for the shipping industry. However, the industry as a whole is yet to adapt to this change and, thus, HFO is still one of the most preferred clean fuels used on ships.

The research includes historic data from 2015 to 2020 and forecasts until 2026 which makes the report’s an invaluable resource for industry executives, Marketing, Sales and product managers, consultants, analysts, and other people looking for key industry data in readily accessible documents with clearly presented tables and graphs.

