Solar Energy Market Overview, Scope and Advancement Outlook Till 2025

The market for solar energy in Germany is expected to grow at a CAGR of more than 6.12% in the forecast period of 2020 – 2025. Factors, such as encouraging government policies, environmental awareness, the government’s self-commitment to decrease carbon footprint, and reducing the cost of imports, contribute to the growth of the market. Along with this, falling solar energy (USD/KW) accompanied by government subsidy is encouraging the public to install solar panels for domestic purposes. However, high installation costs, continuous maintenance, and unreliability of the source are some of the factors that impede the growth of the market.

Solar Photovoltaic to Dominate the Market

In 2019, the German government offered a subsidy to reduce imports by acts like – The Renewable Energy Sources Act (EEG), which outlines the support to renewable electricity production, providing a feed-in tariff scheme for plants.

Germany has few oil and gas resources to supply its energy consumption demand, and is trying to reduce its dependence upon the imports. The country is trying to transition from fossil fuels to renewable energy.

Germany is set to disconnect the last of its nuclear reactors in 2022. The energy demand and supply gap are expected to be filled with renewable energy with a large share taken up by solar energy.

Germany imported around USD 30 billion of crude petroleum in 2018. In 2019, more than 40% of the country’s energy demand was dependent upon coal and gas. Gas is mostly imported from Norway and Russia.

Asia-Pacific Region to Dominate the Market

– Asia-Pacific region dominated the global market share. With growing demand from the construction and automotive industries in the countries such as China, India, and Japan, the usage of Solar Energy is increasing in the region.

– China is the worlds second-largest economy in terms of growth and the increasing level of income of the countrys population is further driving the economy.

– Though the economy witnessed a steady growth in the past years, it is likely to recover and expand at a significant rate.

– Under the 13th five-year plan (2016-2020), the Chinese government plans the infrastructure development of 30,000 km of railway lines and 30,000 km of expressways.

Competitive Landscape

The German solar energy market is partially fragmented. The major players include

IBC SOLAR AG, Centrotherm International AG, SunPower Corporation, Schott Solar Inc, and Hanwha Q Cells Co. Ltd.

