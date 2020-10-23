Impact Of COVID-19 On Private Tutoring Market 2020 Industry Challenges, Business Overview And Forecast Research Study 2026

“The Private Tutoring market is expected to grow from USD X.X million in 2020 to USD X.X million by 2026, at a CAGR of X.X% during the forecast period. The global Private Tutoring market report is a comprehensive research that focuses on the overall consumption structure, development trends, sales models and sales of top countries in the global Private Tutoring market. The report focuses on well-known providers in the global Private Tutoring industry, market segments, competition, and the macro environment.
Under COVID-19 Outbreak, how the Private Tutoring Industry will develop is also analyzed in detail in Chapter 1.7 of the report., In Chapter 2.4, we analyzed industry trends in the context of COVID-19., In Chapter 3.5, we analyzed the impact of COVID-19 on the product industry chain based on the upstream and downstream markets., In Chapters 6 to 10 of the report, we analyze the impact of COVID-19 on various regions and major countries., In chapter 13.5, the impact of COVID-19 on the future development of the industry is pointed out.
A holistic study of the market is made by considering a variety of factors, from demographics conditions and business cycles in a particular country to market-specific microeconomic impacts. The study found the shift in market paradigms in terms of regional competitive advantage and the competitive landscape of major players.
Key players in the global Private Tutoring market covered in Chapter 4:, Modern Education, Enconcept E-Academy, Primagama, King’s Glory, Startmath, Nanyang Academics, Bảo Châu, LIU YI English School, Mind Stretcher Learning Centre, Ban Wichakorn, Ruangguru, iTutorGroup, BExcellent Group, Ganesha Operation, Nurul Fikri
In Chapter 11 and 13.3, on the basis of types, the Private Tutoring market from 2015 to 2026 is primarily split into:, Online, Blended, Others
In Chapter 12 and 13.4, on the basis of applications, the Private Tutoring market from 2015 to 2026 covers:, Preschool Children, Primary School Students, Middle School Students, High School Students, College Students
Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2026) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 13:, North America (Covered in Chapter 6 and 13), United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe (Covered in Chapter 7 and 13), Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others, Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 8 and 13), China, Japan, South Korea, Australia, India, Southeast Asia, Others, Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 9 and 13), Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, South Africa, Others, South America (Covered in Chapter 10 and 13), Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, Chile, Others
Years considered for this report:, Historical Years: 2015-2019, Base Year: 2019, Estimated Year: 2020, Forecast Period: 2020-2026
Chapter One: Report Overview
Chapter Two: Global Market Growth Trends
Chapter Three: Value Chain of Private Tutoring Market
Chapter Four: Players Profiles
Chapter Five: Global Private Tutoring Market Analysis by Regions
Chapter Six: North America Private Tutoring Market Analysis by Countries
Chapter Seven: Europe Private Tutoring Market Analysis by Countries
Chapter Eight: Asia-Pacific Private Tutoring Market Analysis by Countries
Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Private Tutoring Market Analysis by Countries
Chapter Ten: South America Private Tutoring Market Analysis by Countries
Chapter Eleven: Global Private Tutoring Market Segment by Types
Chapter Twelve: Global Private Tutoring Market Segment by Applications
12.1 Global Private Tutoring Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Applications (2015-2020)
12.1.1 Global Private Tutoring Sales and Market Share by Applications (2015-2020)
12.1.2 Global Private Tutoring Revenue and Market Share by Applications (2015-2020)
12.2 Preschool Children Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
12.3 Primary School Students Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
12.4 Middle School Students Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
12.5 High School Students Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
12.6 College Students Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
Chapter Thirteen: Private Tutoring Market Forecast by Regions (2020-2026)
