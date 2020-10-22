Instant Dry Yeast Market Revenue to Decline During Coronavirus Disruption, Stakeholders to Realign Their Growth Strategies

According to Future Market Insights, the Instant Dry Yeast market will expand at 7.0% CAGR from 2020-2030.
Growth is underpinned by rising awareness about the importance of nutrition-enhanced animal foods. As pet ownership rises, consumers are looking for healthier food options. Instant Dry Yeast helps achieve this objective. They assist in improving digestion and reduce the risk of diseases.
More recently, veganism has dictated dietary preferences, owing to growing environmental degradation concerns posed due to production of animal-based foods. Additionally, vegan feeds are richer in nutritional content and improve feed quality. This shifting consumer trend is compelling manufacturers to incorporate Instant Dry Yeast in animal feed production.
Palatability is an important factor while selecting animal feeds. Instant Dry Yeast helps in this regard by imparting an umami taste, thereby indulging the sensory experience of animals. Based on these trend, the Instant Dry Yeast market will experience a major uptick across the aforementioned forecast period.
“Surging popularity of yeast-derived products is compelling manufacturing to diversify existing portfolios by introducing new products in collaboration with other players and expansion of their production capabilities,” says an FMI analyst.
Key Takeaways from FMI’s Instant Dry Yeast Market Report
- Active Instant Dry Yeast shall be the most extensively used culture to enhance pet feeds in the forecast period
- Rising veganism trends are accelerating organic Instant Dry Yeast usage
- Global Instant Dry Yeast market shall surpass US$ 40 Mn by 2020-end
- Instant Dry Yeast market has transitioned from being a niche market to a mainstream market
- Europe shall emerge as a revenue powerhouse of the Instant Dry Yeast market, attributed to surging awareness about healthy foods
Instant Dry Yeast Market- Key Trends
- Rising preference for clean label ingredients by consumers shall underpin Instant Dry Yeast market growth in the forecast period
- Humanization of pets is bolstering appetite for high quality and premium pet food options, providing traction to the Instant Dry Yeast market
- Blanket ban on antibiotics usage in animal feeds is auguring demand for Instant Dry Yeast as an effective substitute
- High prices of yeast-based feeds renders them unaffordable to low and middle-income consumers, restricting growth prospects
Instant Dry Yeast Market- Regional-wise Analysis
- Europe to spearhead the global growth, with France & Germany being primary revenue generators
- Rising demand for clean label foods is stimulating the European Instant Dry Yeast market growth
- North America accounts for over 1/5threvenue share, exhibiting a CAGR of 6.1% from 2020-2030
- India accounts for 13% of the total Instant Dry Yeast usage in animal feeds in the Asia-Pacific market
Instant Dry Yeast Market- Competitive Landscape
Prominent players in the Instant Dry Yeast market include Bellarise, SAF Instant Yeast, ADY, Kerry Group, ADM, Sensient Technologies Corporation, Associated British Foods, Red Star Active Instant Dry Yeast and Titan Biotech Ltd., to name a few. These players are concentrating on introducing new products to enhance their product portfolio.
Titan Biotech, for instance, manufactures the Yeast Extract Powder Type 1 for usage in non-alcohol based foodstuffs. Likewise, ADM Animal Nutrition introduced yeast protein for animals in 2018. Recently, in 2020, it also launched the NutriPass L encapsulated lysine supplement for bovine animals, especially for lactating cows and growing cattle.
Instant Dry Yeast Market Taxonomy
Product Type
- Active Instant Dry Yeast
- Inactive Instant Dry Yeast
Form
- Powder
- Flakes
- Tablet Capsule
Base
- Fortified
- Unfortified
Nature
- Organic
- Conventional
Sales Channel
- B2B
- B2C
- Modern Trade
- Specialty Stores
- Convenience Store
- Online Retail
- Other Sales Channel
Region/Country
North America
- S
- Canada
Latin America
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Argentina
- Rest of Latin America
Europe
- EU-5
- BENELUX
- Russia
- Poland
- Rest of Europe
South Asia
- India
- Pakistan
- Sri Lanka
East Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
Oceania
- Australia
- New Zealand
Middle East & Africa
- GCC
- Turkey
- South Africa
- Rest of MEA
Get Valuable Insights into the Instant Dry Yeast Market
Future Market Insights, in its new offering, provides an unbiased analysis of the global Instant Dry Yeast Market, presenting historical demand data (2015-2019) and forecast statistics for the period from 2020-2030. The study divulges compelling insights on the Instant Dry Yeast market, allowing readers to glean qualitative and quantitative information which will enable them to take informed market decisions in the upcoming forecast period.
