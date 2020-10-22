Global Fortified Foods Market Projected to Witness a Measurable Downturn; COVID-19 Outbreak Remains a Threat to Growth in the Near Future

Malnutrition is a global menace that has still not been effectively tackled and is a particular concern in emerging or less-developed countries. In addition, changing consumption patterns and lifestyle changes in developed countries have led to customers there demanding foodstuffs rich in nutritional supplements. Future Market Insights has prepared a report titled ‘Fortified Foods Market: Global Industry Analysis 2013-2018 and Opportunity Assessment 2019-2027’ that is a detailed study of the fortified foods market for the period from 2019 to 2027. All the important metrics such as CAGR, absolute dollar opportunity, and Y-o-Y growth rate have been taken into account while preparing this report.

The fortified foods market report begins with the executive summary that includes an overview and a brief analysis of the global fortified foods market. The summary provides you with the fortified foods market value and size in terms of US dollars and tonnes respectively for both 2019 and 2027 so that you can gain a clear picture of the opportunities that exist. The Wheel of Fortune is an attractive, easy-to-understand graphical representation of the fortified foods market. The summary is complemented by the introduction chapter consisting of the definition as well as the taxonomy of the fortified foods market.

The market dynamics chapter is an important section of the fortified foods market where we highlight the macroeconomic factors that can impact the fortified foods market along with their relevance. The fortified foods market has been studied on the basis of seven key geographic regions viz. North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, APEJ, Japan, and MEA. We have given an equal amount of emphasis on both developed and emerging regions by focusing on the largest countries in the specific region. The historical market size has been compared and contrasted with the expected future growth, which should help you decide the region or country you seek to target in the fortified foods market. The regulations pertaining to the region, fortification status, PESTEL and Porter’s Five Forces analysis helps you get a comprehensive idea of the regional fortified foods markets.

The competition in the fortified foods market is extremely fierce and it would be recommended to both incumbents as well as new market entrants to conduct an exhaustive SWOT analysis of your rivals in the fortified foods market. Our informative competitive dashboard highlights the key financial ratios of the company for the past four years, revenue growth, recent developments, and broad based strategy analysis. The industry code map and NAICS code conclude this chapter of the fortified foods market report.

Research Methodology

The research methodology devised by Future Market Insights stands tall in the industry. Our team of experienced, knowledgeable analysts begin their assessment of the fortified foods market with extensive primary and secondary research. After the requisite data is gathered, it is rigorously scrutinised with the help of the triangulation method that is the perfect trifecta of primary research, secondary research, and analysts’ insights. The data gathered is then validated using proprietary company tools to extract all the qualitative and quantitative information pertaining to the global fortified foods market.

Global Fortified Foods Market Taxonomy

Application

Basic Food Cheese Butter Yoghurt Others

Processed Food Extruded Products Pasta Snacks Food Powdered Products Infant Formula and Cereals Powdered Beverages Value added Food Juice Condiments



Micronutrients

Vitamins Vitamin A Vitamin B Thiamine (Vit B1) Riboflavin (Vit B2) Niacin (Vit B3) Vitamin B6 Folic Acid Vitamin B12 Vitamin C Vitamin D Other Vitamins

Minerals Calcium Iron Zinc Iodine Other Minerals

Other Fortifying Micronutrients

Raw Materials

Flours Rice Wheat Corn

Rice

Salt

Milk

Oil

Sugar

Technology

Drying Oven Drying Drum Drying Spray Drying

Extrusion

Coating & Encapsulation

Others

Sales Channel

Modern Trade

Online Sales

Neighborhood Stores

Other Retail Format

Region