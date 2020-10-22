Set Top Box Market Revenue to Decline During Coronavirus Disruption, Stakeholders to Realign Their Growth Strategies

The report ‘Set-Top Box Market: Global Industry Analysis 2012-2016 and Opportunity Assessment 2017-2027’, is a comprehensive take on the set-top box market and elaborates about the various dimensions of the set-top box market based on product type and video quality. Set-top box is a consumer electronic device that integrates the video and audio decoding capabilities of television with a multimedia application execution environment. A set-top box works like an interface between the television and a content provider for instance Direct Broadcast satellite operator, cable operator or terrestrial operator.

Set-top box provides digital audio and video sources after decoding the upcoming digital signals. Product categories of set-top box include Cable Set-Top boxes, IPTV Set-Top Boxes, Hybrid Broadcast Broadband, OTT (Over the Top) devices and DTT (Digital Terrestrial Television). Presently set-top boxes are using for Video Telephony, Home Networking, DNGS (Digital News Gathering Services), Electronic Programme Guide etc.

Report Inclusions

The first part of the report covers the market introduction of the set-top box market. The second part contains the regional analysis of the set-top box market with the regions being selected as per the market taxonomy. The third part of the report consists of the competition landscape, which features important players operating in the global set-top box market and contains important information about these companies. The last part of the report consists of global set-top box market analysis by product type, by video quality and by region.

In the introduction, pertinent market numbers of the most lucrative region and segment have been covered. This section also contains the executive summary, which is valuable for the report audience to have a cursory glance at this vast market. Besides the executive summary, the introduction also contains the definitions of set-top box and its various types. The various macroeconomic factors that are influencing the global set-top box market are also discussed in the introduction. Besides this, the opportunity analysis and value chain analysis of the global set-top box market is also given here.

The second part of the report contains a region wise market analysis and opportunity assessment of the global set-top box market. This section depicts the regional market dynamics of the global set-top box market and highlights the drivers that encourage the growth of this market and the restraints that hamper the growth of this market. Besides the drivers and restraints, the various opportunities and trends in the global set-top box market are also discussed. Also, for each regional analysis and opportunity assessment subsection, the key regulations pertaining to that particular region are also given. This gives us a glimpse of the legal framework for each of the regions and helps in navigating the market more tactfully.

The third part of the report contains the competitive landscape of the set-top box market. This part comprises information on the leading companies operating in the global set-top box market. This competition landscape gives a dashboard view of the key companies operating in the global set-top box market along with their important information and broad strategy adopted to stay as leaders in the global set-top box market. Each of the leading companies is also profiled individually and important information about the company such as company details, company description and product portfolio along with key developments concerning the company and strategic analysis is presented. The last part of the report contains the global set-top box market analysis by product type, by video quality and by region. This section presents important market metrics such as BPS analysis, year-on-year growth rates, absolute dollar opportunity and market attractiveness index.

Research Methodology

Overall market size has been analysed through historical data, primary responses, and public domain data. Revenue of companies in the set-top box market has been benchmarked to ascertain the market size for the base year. Macroeconomic indicators such as GDP and industry growth have been considered to forecast the market size over the forecast period. The historical growth trend of end-use industries, market participants’ performance, as well as the present macro-economic outlook has been taken into consideration for estimating the overall market trend forecast. This data is then validated using the triangulation method and is extensively scrutinised using advanced tools to garner quantitative and qualitative insights into the global set-top box market.

Market Taxonomy

By Product By Video Quality By Region Cable Set-Top Boxes

Satellite Set-Top Boxes

IPTV Set-Top Boxes

OTT (Over the Top) Devices Standard-Definition Set-Top Boxes

High-Definition Set-Top Boxes North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

APEJ

Japan

Middle East and Africa

Why should you invest in this report?

This report will help you acquire the necessary competitive intelligence you may require for a successful stint in the global set-top box market and gather information on the leading market players and their key strategies that enable them to stay as leaders in this highly competitive market.

The report also helps in learning about the key industry trends, opportunities and restraints that have a bearing on the global set-top box market. The report will help you go to market armed with pertinent insights on various product types and regional markets of the global set-top box market and enable you to get to know which product type is more popular in which region of the world so that you can make your investment accordingly.