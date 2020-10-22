FMI Provides Sachet Packaging Market Projections in its Revised Report, COVID-19 Pandemic Shaping Global Demand

The report ‘Sachet Packaging Market: Global Industry Analysis 2012 – 2016 and Opportunity Assessment 2017 – 2027’, is a comprehensive take on the sachet packaging market and elaborates the various types of sachets based on their pack size, material type, application and packaging machinery type. Sachets are small single-use flexible containers made of either paper or plastic. They find application in various markets such as the personal care industry, food industry, pharmaceutical industry, and other industrial applications.

Sachets have different layers of material that protect the product. The innermost layer is usually made up of a foil layer. The foil layer is non porous and helps preserve the product inside. This is especially beneficial in the case of shampoos. The second layer is that of plastic films, usually polyethylene, or polyethylene terephthalate. A layer of PET provides strength to the plastic pouch, and also works as an adhesive that keeps the foil attached to the outer layer. The outer layers usually contain the logo of the brand and other information printed on its surface for consumer convenience, followed by an additional layer of lamination.

Report Inclusions

This report is divided into four distinct parts. In the introduction, the pertinent market numbers of the sachet packaging market and the market numbers of the most lucrative region and segment have been covered. This part also contains an executive summary of the report, which is valuable for the report audience to have a cursory glance at this vast market. Besides the executive summary, the introduction also contains a detailed definition regarding what exactly sachets and their uses are. In addition, a valuable subsection of this report contains two case studies that demonstrate the marketing potential of sachets and the strategies adopted to garner a higher percentage of consumers of a particular product by using sachets. Besides this, market viewpoints of key market participants and experts are also given in this subsection of the report. An overview of the global packaging industry is also given in the introduction. In addition, the global drivers, restraints and trends applicable to the sachet packaging market are also discussed in the introduction. Also, global sachet packaging market value chain analysis is presented here.

The second part of this report contains the global sachet packaging market analysis by pack size, by material type, by application, by packaging machinery type and by region. This section of the report contains important information about the market such as BPS analysis, year-on-year growth rates, absolute dollar opportunity and market attractiveness index. The third part of the report contains a region wise analysis and forecast of the global sachet packaging market. This section of the report depicts the regional market dynamics of the global sachet packaging market and indicates the drivers that encourage the growth of this market and the restraints that hamper the growth of this market. Besides the drivers and restraints, the various opportunities and trends that the global sachet packaging market offers are also discussed. Besides this, a list of regional sachet packaging market key representative market participants is also given in this section.

The last part of the report contains the competitive landscape of the sachet packaging market. This part constitutes information on the leading companies operating in the global sachet packaging market. This competition landscape gives a dashboard view of the key companies operating in the global sachet packaging market along with their important information and broad strategy adopted to stay as leaders in the global sachet packaging market. Each of the leading companies is also profiled individually and important information about the company such as company details, company description, product portfolio along with key developments concerning the company and strategic analysis is presented.

Our proven research methodology

Overall market size has been analysed through historical data, primary responses, and public domain data. Revenue of companies in the sachet packaging market has been benchmarked to ascertain the market size for the base year. Macroeconomic indicators such as GDP and industry growth have been considered to forecast the market size over the forecast period. The historical growth trend of end-use industries, market participants’ performance, as well as the present macro-economic outlook has been taken into consideration for estimating the overall market trend forecast. This data is then validated using the triangulation method and is extensively scrutinised using advanced tools to garner quantitative and qualitative insights into the global sachet packaging market.

