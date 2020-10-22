Nuclear Medicine Radioisotopes Market Size 2020, Share, Global Industry Analysis and Competitive Landscape (Effect of the COVID-19 Pandemic)

“

Overview for “Nuclear Medicine Radioisotopes Market” Helps in providing scope and definitions, Key Findings, Growth Drivers, and Various Dynamics.

Nuclear Medicine Radioisotopes Market Data and Acquisition Research Study with Trends and Opportunities 2019-2024

The study of Nuclear Medicine Radioisotopes market is a compilation of the market of Nuclear Medicine Radioisotopes broken down into its entirety on the basis of types, application, trends and opportunities, mergers and acquisitions, drivers and restraints, and a global outreach. The detailed study also offers a board interpretation of the Nuclear Medicine Radioisotopes industry from a variety of data points that are collected through reputable and verified sources. Furthermore, the study sheds a lights on a market interpretations on a global scale which is further distributed through distribution channels, generated incomes sources and a marginalized market space where most trade occurs.

Along with a generalized market study, the report also consists of the risks that are often neglected when it comes to the Nuclear Medicine Radioisotopes industry in a comprehensive manner. The study is also divided in an analytical space where the forecast is predicted through a primary and secondary research methodologies along with an in-house model.

Key players in the global Nuclear Medicine Radioisotopes market covered in Chapter 4:

Positron Corporation

Siemens Healthcare

NTP Radioisotopes SOC Ltd

Hologic Inc.

Agfa-Gevaert N.V.

Cardiarc Ltd

Cardinal Health Inc.

Bracco S.p.A

CMR Naviscan (Gamma Medica Inc.)

Naviscan Inc

Gamma Medica Inc

Segami Corporation

Medx Inc

Curium

Nordion (Canada) Inc.

Ge Healthcare

Digirad Corporation

In Chapter 11 and 13.3, on the basis of types, the Nuclear Medicine Radioisotopes market from 2015 to 2026 is primarily split into:

Rubidium-82 (Rb-82)

Actinium-225 (Ac-225)

Radium-223 (Ra-223) & Alpharadin

Technetium-99m (Tc-99m)

Thallium-201 (Tl-201)

Iodine (I-123)

Fluorine-18

Iodine-131 (I-131)

Lutetium-177 (Lu-177)

Others

In Chapter 12 and 13.4, on the basis of applications, the Nuclear Medicine Radioisotopes market from 2015 to 2026 covers:

Oncology

Cardiology

Lymphoma

Thyroid

Neurology

Others

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2026) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 13:

North America (Covered in Chapter 6 and 13)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 7 and 13)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 8 and 13)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 9 and 13)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 10 and 13)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

For a global outreach, the Nuclear Medicine Radioisotopes study also classifies the market into a global distribution where key market demographics are established based on the majority of the market share. The following markets that are often considered for establishing a global outreach are North America, Europe, Asia, and the Rest of the World. Depending on the study, the following markets are often interchanged, added, or excluded as certain markets only adhere to certain products and needs.

Here is a short glance at what the study actually encompasses:

Study includes strategic developments, latest product launches, regional growth markers and mergers & acquisitions

Revenue, cost price, capacity & utilizations, import/export rates and market share

Forecast predictions are generated from analytical data sources and calculated through a series of in-house processes.

However, based on requirements, this report could be customized for specific regions and countries.

Some Point of Table of Content:

Chapter One: Report Overview

Chapter Two: Global Market Growth Trends

Chapter Three: Value Chain of Nuclear Medicine Radioisotopes Market

Chapter Four: Players Profiles

Chapter Five: Global Nuclear Medicine Radioisotopes Market Analysis by Regions

Chapter Six: North America Nuclear Medicine Radioisotopes Market Analysis by Countries

Chapter Seven: Europe Nuclear Medicine Radioisotopes Market Analysis by Countries

Chapter Eight: Asia-Pacific Nuclear Medicine Radioisotopes Market Analysis by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Nuclear Medicine Radioisotopes Market Analysis by Countries

Chapter Ten: South America Nuclear Medicine Radioisotopes Market Analysis by Countries

Chapter Eleven: Global Nuclear Medicine Radioisotopes Market Segment by Types

Chapter Twelve: Global Nuclear Medicine Radioisotopes Market Segment by Applications

12.1 Global Nuclear Medicine Radioisotopes Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Applications (2015-2020)

12.1.1 Global Nuclear Medicine Radioisotopes Sales and Market Share by Applications (2015-2020)

12.1.2 Global Nuclear Medicine Radioisotopes Revenue and Market Share by Applications (2015-2020)

12.2 Oncology Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

12.3 Cardiology Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

12.4 Lymphoma Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

12.5 Thyroid Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

12.6 Neurology Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

12.7 Others Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

Chapter Thirteen: Nuclear Medicine Radioisotopes Market Forecast by Regions (2020-2026) continued…

NOTE: Our report does take into account the impact of coronavirus pandemic and dedicates qualitative as well as quantitative sections of information within the report that emphasizes the impact of COVID-19.

As this pandemic is ongoing and leading to dynamic shifts in stocks and businesses worldwide, we take into account the current condition and forecast the market data taking into consideration the micro and macroeconomic factors that will be affected by the pandemic.”