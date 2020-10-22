Short Bowel Syndrome Market Increasing Demand with Leading Player, Comprehensive Analysis, Forecast 2025

The Global Short Bowel Syndrome Market Research Report 2020-2025 is a valuable source of insightful data for business strategists. It provides the industry overview with growth analysis and historical & futuristic cost, revenue, demand and supply data (as applicable). The research analysts provide an elaborate description of the value chain and its distributor analysis. This Market study provides comprehensive data which enhances the understanding, scope and application of this report.

The Short Bowel Syndrome (SBS) Market studied was anticipated to grow with a CAGR of nearly 29.8%, during the forecast period.

Top leading Companies in Global Short Bowel Syndrome Market are: TAKEDA Inc, Naia Pharmaceuticals Inc, VectivBio AG, OxThera Inc, and Nutrinia Inc. and other

Key Market Trends

GLP-2 Drug Therapy by Drug Class is Expected to Hold the Largest Market Share During the Forecast Period

The GLP-2 drug treatment accounts for the major market share throughout the forecast period. The dominance is due to the only products available for treatment with the brand names Gattex and Revestive, introduced by Takeda which were approved for sales in both the US and Europe respectively. Also, the patent exclusivity of GLP-2 drug is anticipated to contribute to its significant share in the revenue of the global short bowel syndrome market.

By distribution channels, hospital pharmacies are accounted for the highest market share due to the rapid implementation of therapy due to a huge patient pool. Also, the preference by the patients due to unaffordability and higher expensive parenteral nutrition along with prescription products contribute to a major share in the global short bowel syndrome market.

North America Dominates the Market and Expected to do Same in the Forecast Period

North America is expected to dominate the overall Short Bowel Syndrome Market throughout the forecast period. This dominance is mainly due to the revenue generated by the Gattex, the only glucagon-like peptide-2 (GLP-2) analog approved that improves intestinal absorption in patients with SBS in the U.S. Also, rise in the sedentary lifestyle that led no time to focus on nutritious and healthy food with increased consumption of unhealthy and junk food, resultant intestinal disorders are a major factor that drives the market growth in the region.

The Asia Pacific is anticipated to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period due to the huge patient pool in China and India, and the uncontrolled consumption of antibiotics in India. Also, the research activities and investments on R&D in the region are estimated to fuel the growth of the SBS market in the Asia Pacific and attribute to a significant share in global market.

