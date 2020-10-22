Infectious Disease Drugs Market Global Research and analysis 2020 to 2025

The Global Infectious Disease Drugs Market Research Report 2020-2025 is a valuable source of insightful data for business strategists. It provides the industry overview with growth analysis and historical & futuristic cost, revenue, demand and supply data (as applicable). The research analysts provide an elaborate description of the value chain and its distributor analysis. This Market study provides comprehensive data that enhances the understanding, scope and application of this report.

Top leading Companies of the Global Infectious Disease Drugs Market are: AbbVie Inc, Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH, Gilead Sciences, Inc., GlaxoSmithKline plc, Janssen Pharmaceutical, Merck & Co., Inc., Novartis AG, Pfizer Inc, Sanofi SA, and Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited. and other

Key Market Trends

Malaria Segment is Expected to Hold a Significant Market Share over the Forecast Period

The high prevalence of malaria and other infections; increasing incidence of these conditions; and rising expenditure on the prevention and diagnosis of infectious diseases are likely to be the key factors responsible for the growth of this market. According to the WHO Report, Africa has been found to have the highest rate of malaria. Therefore, between 2000 and 2015, an expansion of malaria interventions has helped to reduce malaria incidence by 37% globally, and by 42% in Africa.

There are also various initiatives focusing on disease prevention are being undertaken globally. Furthermore, the government, private, and nonprofit organizations are also focusing on increasing the management of these diseases. Hence all these factors are expected to drive the overall market growth.

North America is Expected to Hold Largest Market Share over the Forecast Period

The United States is expected to be the largest infectious disease drug market owing to the rising prevalence of infectious diseases and the presence of better healthcare infrastructure. As per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), in 2017, a total of 9,093 new cases of tuberculosis (TB) were reported in the United States, representing an incidence rate of 2.8 cases per 100,000 population.

Furthermore, the antibiotic prescription rate is relatively high in the United States. In addition, the trend varies significantly, based on the provider in a particular state. Also, there is a rising prevalence of HIV in the United States and there is a rise in approval for the new disease treatment which is expected to boost the growth of the market. Thus, owing to the all above mentioned factors the market is expected to witness high growth over the forecast period.

Note: All the reports that we list have been tracking the impact of COVID-19 the market. Both upstream and downstream of the entire supply chain has been accounted for while doing this.

