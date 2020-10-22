Outlook: Economic Impact of COVID-19 on the VHF Station for Air Ground Communication Market

According to a recently published report by Research Dive, the is going to earn a significant revenue during the forecast period. This is a comprehensive report that delivers brief overview of the current scenario of the market. The report includes significant aspects of the market from growth factors, challenges, other market dynamics, and restraints to various opportunities during the forecast period. The report also provides all the market figures making it easier and helpful for the new participants to understand the market.

There has been an exponential rise in the air traffic since past decade due to extensive use of aircraft carriers for multiple purposes. Major applications of these include civilian travelling via air planes and courier/package delivery services. Passenger carrying aircrafts are the major reason for increased air traffic as a huge section of population are more frequently flying. Various schemes like loyalty programs for frequent flyers and other cost-effective ticketing strategies has attracted huge part of population to opt for air mode of transport. Air travel requires much less time and offers a better overall experience and all that at low ticket prices. Moreover, the postal and delivery service giant like FedEx, DHL, and various others have extensively started using air carriers for fast delivery of products.

The major restraining factor behind the market growth is the threat from infrequent approval of licenses which enable or allow stations to operate within the very high frequency spectrum.

Technological developments, innovations of wireless communication systems, and commercialization of UAV are creating great opportunities for the market.

The report has divided the market based on type, application, and regional analysis.

Desktop Air-Ground Communication Stations segment will become the most profitable

Desktop air-ground communication stations is expected to register a significant revenue during the forecast period. Desktop communication systems are the most widely used, and they are highly efficient in terms of communication. This is the main reason behind the growth of the segment.

Air Traffic Control System segment to garner highest revenue

Air traffic control system segment is anticipated to register maximum growth during the forecast period. The growth of segment can be attributed to the growing air traffic for multiple types of aerial vehicles. There has been a massive rise in multiple sectors using air mode of transportation for various purposes such as travelling, product delivery, disaster relief and many other applications.

North America to hold the highest market share

North America region is expected to hold the largest share in the global VHF station for air ground communication market during the forecast period. The highest number of frequent air travelers of the region accounts for the heavy passenger aircraft traffic.

Leading players of the market

According to the report, the leading players of the global VHF station for air ground communication market include Collins Aerospace, Rohde & Schwarz, Becker Avionics, Raytheon Technologies Corporation, Northrop Grumman Corporation., Selex ES Inc., Honeywell International Inc, Viasat, Inc., Thales Group, and Spaceon.

The report also summarizes many important aspects including latest strategic developments, partnerships, mergers and acquisitions, financial performance of the key players, SWOT analysis, and product portfolio.

