Impact of COVID-19 on Perfluorocarbons Market by 2026|Trusted Business Insights

Perfluorinated compounds are straight-chain or branched-chain hydrocarbons whose hydrogen atoms have been completely replaced by fluorine. In the commercial market, it is mainly used for plasma etching of silicon dioxide or other silica-based materials. This report focuses on Chinese perfluorocarbon market, including Carbon Tetrafluoride (CF4), Hexafluoro-Ethane(C2F6), Octafluoro-Propane (C3F8) and Hexafluoro-Butadiene(C4F6).

Perfluorocarbons can be split into different types of perfluorinated compounds, among which Carbon Tetrafluoride (CF4) dominated Chinese Perfluorocarbons market by a market share of over 65% in 2019. Hexafluoro-Ethane(C2F6) and Octafluoro-Cyclobutane(C4F8) accounted for about 29% of market in total.

The major application of Perfluorocarbons is to be used as Gas for Electronic Etching, which took up over 63% of Chinese market in 2019. Cleaning of Semiconductor Manufacturing Equipment and Optical Fiber Production occupied over 13% and 10% of market, respectively.

The global Perfluorocarbons market size is projected to reach US$ XX million by 2026, from US$ XX million in 2020, at a CAGR of XX% during 2021-2026.

The global Perfluorocarbons market is segmented by company, region (country), by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Perfluorocarbons market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type, and by Application for the period 2015-2026.

The major regions covered in the report are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East & Africa, etc. The report has specifically covered major countries including U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, UAE, etc. It includes revenue and volume analysis of each region and their respective countries for the forecast years. It also contains country-wise volume and revenue from the year 2015 to 2020. Additionally, it provides the reader with accurate data on volume sales according to the consumption for the same years.

By the product type, the market is primarily split into

Carbon Tetrafluoride (CF4)

Hexafluoro-Ethane(C2F6)

Octafluoro-Propane (C3F8)

Octafluoro-Cyclobutane(C4F8)

Hexafluoro-Butadiene(C4F6)

By the end users/application, this report covers the following segments

Gas for Electronic Etching

Cleaning of Semiconductor Manufacturing Equipment

Optical Fiber Production

Medical Enhanced Ultrasonography

Subzero Refrigeration

Others

Competitive Landscape:

The report provides a list of all the key players in the Perfluorocarbons market along with a detailed analysis of the strategies, which the companies are adopting. The strategies mainly include new product development, research, and development, and also provides revenue shares, company overview, and recent company developments to remain competitive in the market.

The Perfluorocarbons key manufacturers in this market include:

Huate Gas

Yoke Technology

Jinhong Gas

Britech

Peric

Haohua Chemical Science & Technology

Yongjing Technology

Sichuan Fuhuaxin

Feiyuan Chemical

Linggas

