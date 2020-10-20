FMI Analyzes Impact of COVID-19 on Food Authenticity Market; Stakeholders to Focus on Long-term Dimensions

A recent market report published by FMI on the food authenticity market provides global industry analysis for 2015-2019 & forecast for 2020-2030. The report offers a comprehensive assessment of the most important market dynamics. After conducting thorough research on the historical, as well as current growth parameters of the food authenticity market, the growth prospects of the market are obtained with maximum precision.

Market Taxonomy

The global food authenticity market is segmented in detail to cover every aspect of the market and present complete market intelligence to readers.

Food Tested Meat & Meat Products

Dairy & Dairy Products

Processed Food

Other Food Tested Target Testing Meat Speciation

Country of Origin & Ageing

Adulteration

False Labelling Technology PCR-Based

LC-MS/MS

Isotope

Immunoassay-based/ELISA

Other Technology Region North America

Latin America

Europe

South Asia

East Asia

Oceania

MEA

Report Chapters

Chapter 01 – Executive Summary

The report begins with the executive summary of the food authenticity market, which includes a summary of the key findings and statistics of the market. It also includes dominant segments in the global food authenticity market, along with key facts about food authenticity market. It also includes graphical representation of the segments according to market size and growth rate.

Chapter 02 – Market Overview

Readers can find detailed taxonomy and definition of the food authenticity market in this chapter, which will help them understand the basic information about hermetic packaging present in the market. This section also highlights the inclusions and exclusions, which help readers to understand the scope of the food authenticity market report.

Chapter 03 – Key Trends

It includes a comprehensive analysis of key trends such as product innovation that are impacting the global market.

Chapter 04 – Key Success Factors

This chapter highlights various factors associated with enhancing the market growth, such as product USPs and features.

Chapter 05 – Global Food authenticity market Demand Analysis 2015-2019 and Forecast 2020-2030

This section explains the global market volume (units) analysis and forecast for the food authenticity market for the forecast period 2020-2030. It includes the detailed analysis of the historical food authenticity market, along with Y-o-Y growth opportunity for the forecast period (2020-2030).

Chapter 06 – Global Food authenticity market – Pricing Analysis

This section highlights the average pricing analysis of food authenticity market in different regions across the globe. The weighted average pricing at the manufacturer-level is analyzed in this section.

Chapter 07 – Market Background

This chapter explains the key forecast factors that are expected to influence the growth of food authenticity market over the forecast period. This chapter also highlights the key market dynamics of the food authenticity market, which include the drivers, restraints, opportunities, and trends. This section also includes value chain analysis.

This chapter also provides details about the impact of COVID-19 on the global food authenticity market. This includes conservative, most likely, and optimistic scenario of the global market for year 2019-2020. Furthermore, this section also provides details regarding the scenario for the years in the aftermath of the pandemic.

Chapter 08 – Global Food Authenticity Market Analysis 2015–2019 and Forecast 2020–2030, By Food Tested

Based on food tested, the market is segmented into meat & meat products, dairy & dairy products, processed food and other food tested. In this chapter, readers can find information about key attractive segments during the forecast period.

Chapter 09– Global Food Authenticity Market Analysis 2015–2019 and Forecast 2020–2030, By Target Testing

Based on target testing, the food authenticity market is segmented as meat speciation, country of origin & ageing, adulteration and false labelling. In this chapter, readers can find information about key segments during the forecast period.

Chapter 10 – Global Food Authenticity Market Analysis 2015–2019 and Forecast 2020–2030, By Technology

Based on technology, the food authenticity market is segmented as PCR-based, LC-MS/MS, Isotope, Immunoassay-based/ELISA and other technology. In this chapter, readers can find information about key segments during the forecast period.

Chapter 11 – Global Food Authenticity Market Analysis 2015-2019 and Forecast 2020-2030, by Region

This chapter explains how the food authenticity market is expected to grow across various geographical regions such as North America, Latin America, Europe, South Asia, East Asia, Oceania and Middle East & Africa.

Chapter 12 – North America Food authenticity market Analysis 2015-2019 and Forecast 2020-2030

This chapter includes a detailed analysis of growth of the North America food authenticity market, along with a country-wise assessment that includes the U.S. and Canada. Readers will also find some of key points on the basis of estimated market size and consumption of food authenticity market.

Chapter 13 – Latin America Food authenticity market Analysis 2015-2019 and Forecast 2020-2030

Readers can find detailed information about several factors, such as the pricing analysis and the regional trends, which are impacting the growth of the Latin America food authenticity market. This chapter also includes the growth prospects of the food authenticity market in leading countries in Latin America such as Brazil, Mexico, and the Rest of Latin America.

Chapter 14 – Europe Food authenticity market Analysis 2015-2019 and Forecast 2020-2030

Important growth prospects of the food authenticity market based on material, product type and end use in several countries such as Germany, Italy, France, U.K, Spain, BENELUX, and Rest of Europe are included in this chapter.

Chapter 15 –South Asia Food authenticity market Analysis 2015-2019 and Forecast 2020-2030

Readers can find detailed information about several factors, such as the pricing analysis and the regional trends, which are impacting the growth of the South Asia food authenticity market. This chapter also includes the growth prospects of the food authenticity market in leading countries such as India, ASEAN and Rest of South Asia.

Chapter 16 –East Asia Food authenticity market Analysis 2015-2019 and Forecast 2020-2030

This chapter highlights the growth of the food authenticity market in East Asia by focusing on China, Japan, and South Korea during the forecast period 2020 – 2030.

Chapter 17 –Oceania Food authenticity market Analysis 2015-2019 and Forecast 2020-2030

In this section, readers can find detailed information about the growth parameters of food authenticity market in the Australia and New Zealand during the forecast period of 2020-2030.

Chapter 18 – Middle East and Africa Food authenticity market Analysis 2015-2019 and Forecast 2020-2030

This chapter provides information about how the food authenticity market will grow in major countries in the MEA region such as GCC Countries, South Africa, Israel, and the Rest of MEA during the forecast period 2020 – 2030.

Chapter 19 – Market Structure Analysis

In this chapter, readers can find detailed information about the tier analysis and market concentration of key players in the food authenticity market along with their market presence analysis by region and product portfolio.

Chapter 20– Competition Analysis

In this chapter, readers will find a comprehensive list of all leading manufacturers in the food authenticity market, along with detailed information about each company, including company overview, revenue shares, strategic overview, and recent company developments. Some of the market players featured in the report are ALS Ltd., EMSL Analytical Inc., Eurofins Scientific SE, Genetic ID NA Inc., Intertek Group Plc., Merieux NutriSciences Corporation, Romer Labs Inc. and SGS SA

Chapter 21– Assumptions and Acronyms

This chapter includes a list of acronyms and assumptions that provide a base to the information and statistics included in the food authenticity market report.

Chapter 22 – Research Methodology

This chapter helps readers understand the research methodology followed to obtain various conclusions, as well as important qualitative and quantitative information, about the food authenticity market.