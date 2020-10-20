Liquid Malt Extracts Market: Where is the Market Heading Post COVID-19?|Trusted Business Insights

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Liquid Malt Extracts market.

Report Overview:

Liquid Malt extract is a liquid form of Malt extract. Liquid Malt extracts are produced by the aqueous extraction of the soluble components of malted cereals and its subsequent concentration into viscous syrup. Liquid Malt extracts provide a valuable source of fermentable sugars, a natural coloring and a traditional malty flavor.

The global Liquid Malt Extracts market size is projected to reach US$ 420.3 million by 2026, from US$ 417.8 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 0.1% during 2021-2026.

The global Liquid Malt Extracts market is segmented by company, region (country), by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Liquid Malt Extracts market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2015-2026.

Liquid Malt extract can be classified as light Malt extract, amber Malt extract and black Malt extract in terms of material source and color. In 2015, amber Malt extract takes a leading share of Liquid Malt extract market, with its share of 40.86%.

Geographical Analysis:

Based on region, the global Liquid Malt Extracts market is segmented into North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia India and Other regions (Middle East & Africa, Central & South America). Research analysts have studied government initiatives, changing the political environment, and social scenarios that are likely to contribute to the growth of the regional markets.

Key Players:

The major players that are operating in the global Liquid Malt Extracts market are

Muntons

Associated British Foods

The Malt Company

Ireks

Doehler

Briess Malt & Ingredients

Maltexco

Barmalt

Northern Brewer

Harboe/Barlex

Malt Products

PureMalt Products

Huajia Food

Guangzhou Heliyuan Foodstuff

Segment by Type

Light Malt Extract

Amber Malt Extract

Black Malt Extract

Segment by Application

Beer

Malt Beverages

Food

Competitive Landscape:

Factors such as cost analysis, marketing strategy, factor analysis, distributors, sourcing strategy, and industrial chain are all the parts of the global Liquid Malt Extracts market. The report also includes the analysis of the return on investment (ROI) feasibility with the estimated SWOT analysis.

The report covers the following objectives:

¢ Proliferation and maturation of trade in the global Liquid Malt Extracts market.

¢ The market share of the global Liquid Malt Extracts market, supply and demand ratio, growth revenue, supply chain analysis, and business overview.

¢ Current and future market trends that are influencing the growth opportunities and growth rate of the global Liquid Malt Extracts market.

¢ Feasibility study, new market insights, company profiles, investment return, revenue (value), and consumption (volume) of the global Liquid Malt Extracts market.

