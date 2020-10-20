COVID-19 Business Impact: Workflow Automation Market: Hierarchy of Needs Moving from Pandemic Risk Management to Organizational Agility During 2025

The Workflow Automation Market was valued at USD 4.32 billion in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 29.25 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 23.68% from 2017 to 2025.

Workflow Automation is a created series of automated actions for the steps in a business process that are used to improve everyday business processes. Businesses that use workflow automation are more efficient, save time and money, and minimize the likelihood of errors. Workflow automation provides several benefits to the enterprises including – streamlines communication, creates accountability, reduces costs and error, creates more workplace efficiency, empowers employees to manage their own time, improves management, and provides real-time reports.

Market Dynamics:

1. Market Drivers

1.1 Incorporation of new technologies with workflow automation

1.2 Increasing demand for workflow automation in logistics, BPO industry

1.3 Increased focus on streamlining business processes

1.4 Easy business operation with the installation of workflow automation tools

1.5 Cost effective workflow automation system

2. Market Restraints

2.1 Poor awareness related to workflow automation

2.2 Rising concerns for data security in the financial sector

2.3 Issues with integration of new and existing systems

Market Segmentation:

The Workflow Automation Market is segmented on the process, organization size, component, deployment model, operation, vertical, and region.

1. Process:

1.1 Automated solution

1.2 Interaction solution

1.3 Decision support and Management solution

2. Organization Size:

2.1 Large Enterprises

2.2 Small and Medium Organizations

3. By Component:

3.1 Software

3.2 Services

4. By Deployment Mode:

4.1 Cloud-based

4.2 On-premises

5. By Operation:

5.1 Robotic Process Automation-based

5.2 Rule-based

5.3 Knowledge-based

6. By Vertical:

6.1 Healthcare and Pharmaceuticals

6.2 Government and Defense

6.3 IT and Telecom

6.4 Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI)

6.5 Travel and Hospitality

6.6 Retail and Consumer Goods

6.7 Manufacturing and Logistics

6.8 Others

7. By Region:

7.1 North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

7.2 Europe (Germany, UK, France, Rest of Europe)

7.3 Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Rest of Asia Pacific)

7.4 Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

7.5 Middle East & Africa

Competitive Landscape:

The major players in the market are as follows:

1. Oracle Corporation

2. IBM Corporation

3. Software AG

4. Appian

5. Xerox Corporation

6. Ipsoft, Inc.

7. Nintex Global Limited

8. Newgen Software Technologies Limited

9. Bizagi

10. Pegasystems Inc.

These major players have adopted various organic as well as inorganic growth strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and others to strengthen their position in this market.

