Recent Advancement & Scope in Colocation Market 2020 | with top key players like Equinix, Inc,Interxion Holding NV,SunGuard Availability Services,CenturyLINK Technology Solutions

Colocation facility is the administration that allows small and large organizations to set up their servers (or contract a server on rent) at the location of data center suppliers. This permits the companies to concentrate on their core business activities

Request for sample [email protected]: https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/sample/AMR00012671

Top Companies Covered in this Report:

Equinix, Inc,Interxion Holding NV,SunGuard Availability Services,CenturyLINK Technology Solutions,Verizon Communication Ltd.,KDDI Telehouse Corporation,NTT data Corporation,American Telephone & Telegraph, Inc.,Telecity Group,Global Switch Corporation,DuPont Fabros Technology,Digital Reality,Rackspace,Navisite, Inc.

Colocation facility provides cost effective solutions for organizations as against the installation of servers at their own premises. It eliminates the prerequisite requirements of space and reduces the operating cost incurred for cooling and heating systems. In addition, handling the operation of data centers requires IT expertise for the company, which can be handled by colocation facilities.

Colocation data centers supplemented with cloud computing permits adaptability and enhanced networking capabilities, thus, promoting opportunities for the growth of the market.

The global colocation market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 12.4% during the forecast period, 2015-2020.

Purchase this [email protected]: https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/buy/AMR00012671

Table of Contents

1. Introduction

2. Key Takeaways

3. Colocation Market Landscape

4. Colocation Market – Key Industry Dynamics

5. Colocation Market Analysis- Global

6. Colocation Market Revenue And Forecasts To 2020 – Type Of Provider

7. Market Revenue And Forecasts To 2020 – Application

8. Global Market Geographical Analysis

9. Industry Landscape

10. Competitive Landscape

11. Colocation Market, Key Company Profiles