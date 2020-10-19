Fleet Management Market 2022 Demand, Trend & Analysis by Top Players like Tomtom N.V.,Navico,Fleetmatics Group Plc,At&T Inc.,Mitac International Corporation

Fleet Management Involves Vehicle Financing, Driver Management, Fuel Management, Safety Management, Vehicle Maintenance, And Vehicle Telematics Of Aircraft, Watercraft, Light Commercial Vehicle (Cars, Minivans, And Others), Heavy Commercial Vehicle (Trucks, Buses, Trailers, Tankers, And Others), And Railway. It Benefits Businesses That Are Greatly Dependent On Transportation Of Goods And Services, With Immense Productivity And Efficiency. Other Advantages Offered By Fleet Management Include Operational Competency, Enhanced Safety Of Vehicle & Driver, Finance Management, Real-Time Fleet Tracking & Analysis.

Top Companies Covered in this Report:

Tomtom N.V.,Navico,Fleetmatics Group Plc,At&T Inc.,Mitac International Corporation,Ibm Corporation,I.D. Systems,Telogis,Cisco Systems, Inc.,Freeway Fleet Systems

The Growth Of The Fleet Management Market Is Driven By Rise In Need To Manage Fleet In A More Efficient Way, Increase In Concerns About Safety Of A Vehicle & The Associated Driver, Stringent Government Regulations Toward Vehicle Maintenance & Tracking, Obligatory Incorporation Of Electronic Logging Device (Eld) In Fleet, Rise In Adoption Of Wireless Technology Owing To Their Decreasing Costs And Easy Availability. Advent And Integration Of Iot And Information, Communication, & Technology (Ict) Into Industries Such As Automobiles, Logistics, And Transportation Drive The Market Growth.

In Addition, Compliance To Government Regulations To Minimize Co2 Emission & Continuous Tracking Of Driver Behavior, Vehicle Tracking, Real-Time Visibility, Driver Management, And Others Have Resulted In High Market Prospects. Furthermore, Effective Communication Network With Emergence Of 4g, 5g, And Other Wireless Technologies; Growth In Vehicle Replacement Market; And Increase In International Trade Fuel The Market Growth.

However, Cost Sensitivity Among Local Players And Less Integrity Of Information Restrain The Market Growth. Transportation And Logistics Industry Is Expected To Offer Lucrative Opportunities For The Fleet Management Businesses In The Near Future.

