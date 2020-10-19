Europe Utility communication Market Drivers, Revenue, Application and Industry Demand Analysis By 2027 | ABB LTD,Fujitsu Limited,General Electric Company,Honeywell International Inc.,OMICRON Electronics GmbH

In European countries, communication solutions play an integral role in various industries such as oil & gas, energy and power, and water utilities. Owing to the increasing adoption of technology-based solutions among businesses, the demand for advanced communication solutions is growing in Europe.Moreover, the growth in offshore drilling activities is opportunistic for market growth in Europe. These factors play a vital role in boosting the utility communication market in Europe.

Get Sample PDF of Report @ https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/sample/TIP00026715

Key Players:

ABB LTD

Fujitsu Limited

General Electric Company

Honeywell International Inc.

OMICRON Electronics GmbH

Rockwell Automation, Inc.

Schneider Electric SE

Siemens AG

Tejas Networks

ERICSSON

The utility communication market in Europe was valued at US$ 2510.5million in 2019and is projected to reach US$ 7895.5 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 15.7% from 2020 to 2027.

Based ontechnology, the utility communication market was led by wired segment.Power Line Carrier (PLC) communication has gained the confidence of wired communication network users when it comes to robustness in access, efficiency, and security with anadvancement of efficient PLC technologies led by PRIME PLC over the past decade, and the latest development of PRIME 1.4 technology.

Overall size of the Europeanutility communication market has been derived using primary and secondary sources. The research process begins with exhaustive secondary research using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the European utility communication market. It also provides an overview and forecast for the Utility communication based on all the segmentation provided with respect to the European region. Also, primary interviews were conducted with industry participants and commentators in order to validate and analyze the data.

Avail Discount on this [email protected]: https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/discount/TIP00026715

Fundamentals of Table of Content:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.5 Market by Application

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Europe Utility communication Market Size

2.2 Europe Utility communication Growth Trends by Regions

2.3 Industry Trends

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Europe Utility communication Market Size by Manufacturers

3.2 Europe Utility communication Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Europe Utility communication Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Europe Utility communication Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Product

4.1 Global Europe Utility communication Sales by Product

4.2 Global Europe Utility communication Revenue by Product

4.3 Europe Utility communication Price by Product

5 Breakdown Data by End User

5.1 Overview

5.2 Global Europe Utility communication Breakdown Data by End User

About Premium market insights:

Premiummarketinsights.com is a one stop shop of market research reports and solutions to various companies across the globe. We help our clients in their decision support system by helping them choose most relevant and cost effective research reports and solutions from various publishers. We provide best in class customer service and our customer support team is always available to help you on your research queries.