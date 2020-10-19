Lignin for Adhesives Market Expected to Witness High Growth over the Forecast Period 2020-2026|Trusted Business Insights

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Lignin for Adhesives market.

Lignin is the main by-product of paper pulping processes and is typically burned as fuel. Being the natural glue in plants and having a phenolic nature makes lignins an attractive replacement for wood adhesives. As the intolerance towards the non-bio-degradable materials has increased due to a negative impact on the environment, the demand for eco-friendly solutions is inclining. Various chemical companies across the globe are continuously making efforts on developing lignin for adhesives eliminates the requirement of petroleum for the production of adhesives, and thus reduces the risk of high fluctuation in the price of the lignin for adhesives associated with the price of petroleum.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Lignin for Adhesives Market

The global Lignin for Adhesives market size is projected to reach US$ XX million by 2026, from US$ XX million in 2020, at a CAGR of XX% during 2021-2026.

Global Lignin for Adhesives Scope and Segment

The global Lignin for Adhesives market is segmented by company, region (country), by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Lignin for Adhesives market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type, and by Application for the period 2015-2026.

The major regions covered in the report are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East & Africa, etc. The report has specifically covered major countries including U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, etc. It includes revenue and volume analysis of each region and their respective countries for the forecast years. It also contains country-wise volume and revenue from the year 2015 to 2020. Additionally, it provides the reader with accurate data on volume sales according to the consumption for the same years.

By the product type, the market is primarily split into

Lignosulfonates

Kraft Lignin

Others

By the end users/application, this report covers the following segments

Building and Construction

Paper

Woodworking Industry

Packaging

Healthcare

Others

Competitive Landscape:

The report provides a list of all the key players in the Lignin for Adhesives market along with a detailed analysis of the strategies, which the companies are adopting. The strategies mainly include new product development, research, and development, and also provides revenue shares, company overview, and recent company developments to remain competitive in the market.

The Lignin for Adhesives key manufacturers in this market include:

Domtar Corporation

West Fraser Timber

Rayonier Advanced Materials

Pure Lignin Environmental Technology

WestRock Company

Domsjo Fabriker AB

Borregaard LignoTech

Asian Lignin Manufacturing

