Levulinic Acid Market 2020 â€“ Impact of COVID-19 | Industry Growth, Size, Share, Trends and Forecasts to 2026|Trusted Business Insights

Levulinic acid (CAS No 123-76-2), or 4-oxopentanoic acid, is an organic compound with the formula CH3C(O)CH2CH2CO2H. It is classified as a keto acid. This white crystalline solid is soluble in water and polar organic solvents. It is derived from degradation of cellulose and is a potential precursor to biofuels.

The global average price of Levulinic Acid is in the decreasing trend, from 9.12 USD/Kg in 2013 to 8.56 USD/Kg in 2017. With the situation of global economy, prices will be in decreasing trend in the following five years. Asia Pacific is the largest producer of Levulinic Acid, with a production market share nearly 61.21% in 2017. North America is the second largest producer of Levulinic Acid, enjoying production market share nearly 26.37% in 2017.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Levulinic Acid Market

The global Levulinic Acid market size is projected to reach US$ 379.7 million by 2026, from US$ 186.3 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 12.6% during 2021-2026.

Global Levulinic Acid Scope and Segment

Levulinic Acid market is segmented by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Levulinic Acid market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2015-2026.

Levulinic Acid Breakdown Data by Type

Industrial Grade Levulinic Acid

Pharma Grade Levulinic Acid

Others Grade Levulinic Acid

Levulinic Acid Breakdown Data by Application

Pharmaceuticals

Cosmetics & Personal Care

Plasticizers

Food and Flavors

Agrochemicals

Biofuels

Others

Regional and Country-level Analysis

The Levulinic Acid market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries).

The key regions covered in the Levulinic Acid market report are North America, Europe and China. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, the U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, etc.

The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of production capacity, price and revenue for the period 2015-2026.

Competitive Landscape and Levulinic Acid Market Share Analysis

