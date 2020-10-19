Call For Inorganic Expansion To Record A CAGR Of 7.5% In The Cranio Maxillofacial Fixation Devices Market Between 2025

Market Report Summary

Market – Cranio Maxillofacial Fixation Devices Market

Market Value – US$ 2940.5 Mn in 2025

Market CAGR Value – 7.5 % in 2025

Market Forecast Year – 2020 to 2030

Persistence Market Research has published the new report, “Cranio Maxillofacial Fixation Devices Market: Global Industry Analysis (2012-2016) and Forecast (2017-2025),” which studies the overall performance of the highly competitive global cranio maxillofacial fixation devices market for the assessment period of ten years.

The global cranio maxillofacial fixation devices market is anticipated to expand at a significant CAGR over the forecast period Europe is likely to dominate the market by grabbing maximum revenue share over the projected period. Increasing efforts and funding to raise awareness of cleft and craniofacial disorders across the globe is favourable factor for the growth of the global cranio maxillofacial fixation devices market.

Company Profiles

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc.

Stryker Corp.

Johnson and Johnson (DePuy Synthes)

Medtronic

Integra LifeSciences

Braun Melsungen AG

Martin LP

Poriferous LLC

Medartis Holding AG

Matrix Surgical USA

Revenue from the global cranio maxillofacial fixation devices market was US$ 1535.5 Mn in 2016, and is expected to reach US$ 2940.5 Mn by the end of 2025. Sales revenue is expected to register a robust CAGR of 7.5% between 2017 and 2025.

Key Trends in the Global Cranio Maxillofacial Fixation Devices Market

The increasing number of accredited hospitals and clinics to handle the patient pool is expected the drive the demand for the cranio maxillofacial fixation device

Major advancement towards improved standard of care and international players targeting the global market fuel the growth of the global market for cranio maxillofacial fixation devices market

Gradual shift from titanium to polymer implants and the use of 3D X-rays that provide unique augmented reality view create positive impact on the global market

Increasing government funding towards start-ups and expansion domestic players in the market through new establishment

Use of robotics during surgery to avoid complications and upsurge In number of surgical procedures is expected the drive the demand for the cranio maxillofacial fixation devices

Global Cranio Maxillofacial Fixation Devices Market: Segmental Forecast

On the basis of product type, the cranio maxillofacial fixation devices market is segmented into plate and screw fixation, flap fixation, bone graft substitute, thoracic fixation, and CMF distraction system. Among all these segments, plate & screw fixation segment accounted for 60.6% market share in 2016, which is expected to increase to 61.6% by 2025 end.

Bone graft substitutes segment is expected to remain the second largest segment in terms of revenue growth in cranio maxillofacial fixation devices market and is expected to register a CAGR of 7.4% over the forecast period. Fixation type segment includes internal fixation and external fixation.

Internal fixation market dominated the global cranio maxillofacial fixation devices market in terms of revenue in 2016, and the trend is projected to grow throughout the forecast period. Internal fixation market is the most attractive segment, with attractiveness index of 1.8 over the forecast period.

End user segment is divided into hospitals and ambulatory surgical centers. Revenue from the hospital market is anticipated to increase at a CAGR of 7.9% during 2017-2025.

Global Cranio Maxillofacial Fixation Devices Market: Regional Forecast

Persistence Market Research has covered the North America, Latin America, Europe, APAC and MEA regions while examining the global cranio maxillofacial fixation devices market. Europe region is expected to dominate the market throughout the projected period with 54.5% market share in 2025.

Revenue from Europe market is anticipated to increase at a CAGR of 7.7% over 2017-2025. North America market is expected to be the second most lucrative market in the CMF device market by global, with attractiveness index of 1.3 during the forecast period.