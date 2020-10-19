Content Delivery Networks Market May See a Big Move | AWS, IBM, Microsoft

The growing volumes of content being exchanged over the internet in line with the continued high-speed network rollouts will help to boost the global Content Delivery Networks (CDN) market in the forecasted period. Content Delivery Network (CDN) helps in delivering content at high speeds and hence are most helpful to websites witnessing heavy traffic and those that can be accessed globally. The increasing demand for VOD and OTT services is necessitating broadcasters to provide latency-free content over the network and improve video delivery.

Some of the important players from a wide list of coverage used under bottom-up approach are Limelight Networks (United States),AWS (United States),Microsoft (United States),IBM (United States),Akamai Technologies (United States),Google (United States),Deutsche Telekom (Germany),AT&T (United States),Quantil (United States),StackPath (United States)

Market Segmentation & Scope

Study by Type (Video Content Delivery Network, Standard/Non-Video Content Delivery Network), Application (Media and Entertainment, Online Gaming, ECommerce, ELearning, Healthcare Services, Enterprises), Provider Type (Traditional CDN, Telco CDN, Cloud CDN, P2P CDN, Other Key Innovators), Content Type (Static Content, Dynamic Content), Component (Solutions, Services)

Market Drivers

Live Content Delivery Requires Enhanced Optimization Techniques, Thereby Enabling CDN Vendors to Play a Vital Role

High Adoption of Enhanced QoE and QoS

Market Trends:

The Increasing Demand for Enhanced Video Content and Latency-Free Online Gaming Experience

The proliferation of Video and Rich Media Over Websites

Challenges

The Growing Concerns About Security and Privacy

Country level Break-up includes:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, Netherlands, Switzerland, Nordic, Others)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, Taiwan, South Korea, Middle East & Africa, Others)

Data Sources & Methodology

The primary sources involves the industry experts from the Global Content Delivery Networks Market including the management organizations, processing organizations, analytics service providers of the industry's value chain. All primary sources were interviewed to gather and authenticate qualitative & quantitative information and determine the future prospects.

In the extensive primary research process undertaken for this study, the primary sources – Postal Surveys, telephone, Online & Face-to-Face Survey were considered to obtain and verify both qualitative and quantitative aspects of this research study. When it comes to secondary sources Company's Annual reports, press Releases, Websites, Investor Presentation, Conference Call transcripts, Webinar, Journals, Regulators, National Customs and Industry Associations were given primary weight-age.

