Pet cat Insurance Market May Set New Growth Story | Hartville, Pethealth, Trupanion

Pet cat insurance is a type of specialty property and casualty insurance policy that cat owners purchase to cover the unintended costs that arise in providing care for a cat, including veterinary services such as surgical procedures, injuries from accidents, and prescribed pet medicines. The insurance can include partial or total reimbursement with basic or premium features or programs. Developed countries are seeing significant growth owing to the rise in the number of pets. The United States alone accounts for over 95.6 million cats’ populations living in households, which in turn expected to provide a lucrative opportunity for pet cat insurance providers.

Latest released the research study on Global Pet cat Insurance Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Pet cat Insurance Market research report shows the latest market insights, current situation analysis with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Pet cat Insurance. The study covers emerging player’s data, including: competitive landscape, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are Hartville Group (United States), Petplan (United Kingdom), Pethealth (United States), Petfirst Healthcare LLC (United States), Trupanion (United States), Embrace Pet Insurance Agency, LLC (United States), Nationwide (United Kingdom), Direct Line Insurance Group (United Kingdom), Royal & Sun Alliance (RSA) (United Kingdom) and PetSure (Australia).

Analyst at AMA have conducted special survey and have connected with opinion leaders and Industry experts from various region to minutely understand impact on growth as well as local reforms to fight the situation. A special chapter in the study presents Impact Analysis of COVID-19 on Global Pet cat Insurance Market along with tables and graphs related to various country and segments showcasing impact on growth trends.

Market Trend

Use of Social Media by Pet Cat Insurance Companies to Increase Awareness About Insurance Schemes

Insurers Partnerships With Animal Shelters, Veterinarians and Breeders

Market Drivers

Growing Number of Cat Owners and Rising Concern for Cats Well-being

Rising Willingness of The Pet Owners To Spend on Their Companion Animals

Restraints

Lack of Awareness About Cat Insurance Policies

High Cost Associated With Pet Insurance

Opportunities

Growing Pet Awareness In Emerging Countries like India

Rising Disposable Income in Low and Middle-Income Countries

Challenges

Difficulty Associated with Claiming the Insurance Amount

Growing Cases of Faked Insurance Claims

The Global Pet cat Insurance Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Type (Non-lifetime Cover, Lifetime Cover, Accident-only, Illness Cover), Application (Sphynx Cat, Oriental Cats, Siamese Cats, Domestic Shorthair Cats, Other Breeds), Plans (70 Percent Reimbursement, 80 Percent Reimbursement, 90 Percent Reimbursement)

Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.

