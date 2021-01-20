Categories
How to Watch Angelo Leo vs. Stephen Fulton Live stream: Start Time, 12 rounds, for Leo’s WBO junior featherweight title how to watch live stream

On Jan. 23, Angelo Leo (20-0, 9 KOs) will defend his WBO junior featherweight title against Stephen Fulton (18-0, 8 KOs) in a bout between two undefeated 26-year-olds that was originally scheduled for Aug. 1 but was canceled because of Fulton’s positive COVID-19 test.

Saturday, January 23, 2021 9:00 PM ETP

Watch: ESPN

The fight, announced on Saturday by Showtime, will be held at the Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut, and headline the first Showtime Championship Boxing event of 2021.

Leo won the vacant title by scoring a unanimous-decision win over Tramaine Williams, who stepped in for Fulton to fight Leo on short notice. The orthodox boxer fought only one time in 2020 after winning four times in 2019.

Fulton has been waiting for this opportunity since he was pulled from that fight. The Philadelphia native fought in January, defeating Arnold Khegai by unanimous decision. He watched the Leo-Williams fight on television while quarantined and said afterward that he believed he’d ultimately get his shot at the title.

“Congratulations to Leo, he did it,” Fulton said to Showtime’s Brian Custer. “But listen, I’m ready for him. I’ve been ready. Just be ready to face me when it’s time.”

ESPN has Fulton ranked No. 8 in its junior featherweight rankings, with the champion at No. 10.

“January 23RD we back in action WBO WORLD TITLE !!!!” Fulton tweeted Saturday night.

Angelo Leo
El Chinito
Stephen Fulton
Cool Boy Steph
Country USA
Albuquerque, New Mexico, USA		 USA
USA
Age 26 age 26 age
Height 5′ 6″ (168 cm) 5′ 7″ (170 cm)
Reach 69″ (175 cm) 67″ (170 cm)
Division super bantamweight
(122 lbs / 55,34 kg)		 super bantamweight
(122 lbs / 55,34 kg)
Stance orthodox orthodox
Titles WBO (super bantamweight)
Record 2000
(9 KOs)		 1800
(8 KOs)
KO% 45% 44%
Advant.