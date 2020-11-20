CORPORATE E-LEARNING MARKET GROWING STATUS BY CAGR, LEADING PLAYERS TO EXPLORE AND FORECAST (2017-2026)

Global Corporate E-Learning Market is accounted for $14.23 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $49.87 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 15.0% during the forecast period. Some of the key factors influencing the market growth include the adoption of e-learning in employee training and adoption of microlearning is a growing priority. However, high training costs are hampering the market growth.

Some of the key players in global Corporate E-Learning market are Infor, SAP, Adobe, Oracle, 24×7 Learning, SkillSoft Corporation, Digital Ignite, Adrenna, CERTPOINT Systems, Blatant Media Corporation, GeoMetrix Data Systems Inc., AllenComm, G-Cube, Tata Interactive Systems, CommLab India and City & Guilds Group.

Corporate eLearning ensures that employees are kept up to date with developing job requirements and changes in both external and internal organizational/market conditions. Corporate eLearning allows organizations to reduce HR costs associated with onboarding, training, recruitment, retainment, and engagement via automated processes, sophisticated reporting and a decreased need for hiring talent to manage and provide training/continued education.

Based on Deployment, The on-premise segment is constantly enhancing during the forecast period. This deployment method enables the organization to have complete control over all the components of e-learning. Large enterprises that consider training as an integral part of the overall business model usually prefer this deployment type.

By Geography, North America is estimated to have a lucrative growth due to the growing advances in technological infrastructure and increasing investments from major organizations and e-learning vendors in launching innovative solutions and systems for digital learning.

Deployments Covered:

– Cloud-Based

– On-Premise

Technologies Covered:

– Mobile E-Learning

– Learning Content Management System (LCMS)

– Virtual Classrooms

– Web Based

– Podcasts

– Learning Management System (LMS)

– Other Technologies

Training Types Covered:

– Outsourced

– Instructor-Led

– Text based

End Users Covered:

– Consumer Goods Sector

– Energy Sector

– Automotive Industry

– Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI)

– Manufacturing

– Retail

– Services

– Other End Users

