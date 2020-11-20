Transistor Switch Market 2020 – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2019 – 2027

Transistors are the fundamental electronic components present in any device. They have evolved over a period of 30 years in size and performance. Their capability to act as a switch or amplify current or voltage has enabled them to serve diverse applications ranging from logic gates in the computer processors to sound amplifiers. Research and development towards improving the performance parameters of transistors and to determine new semiconductor materials apart from silicon is an on-going process. Transistors are being developed in order to support the rapid advancements in technology like wireless charging and energy conversion

Transistor Switch Market- Competitive Landscape

Microsemi Corporation

Founded in 1959, Microsemi Corporation is located in the US. The company provides semiconductor and systems solution for data center, communications, and aerospace and defense. The company provides field programmable gate arrays, analog mixed signal integrated circuits, application-specific integrated circuits, systems on chip solutions, and power management products.

ABB Ltd

Founded in 1883, ABB is a Swedish-Swiss multinational corporation headquartered in Zürich, Switzerland. ABB is one of the global leaders in robotics and motion, electrification products, and industrial automation and power grids, aiding clients in utilities, industry, and transport & infrastructure worldwide. The company provides its intelligent electronic devices based offerings under its sub product offering named substation automation protection and control. ABB has around 293 subsidiaries which mainly include ABB S.A., ABB Austria, ABB AG, ABB N.V., ABB Inc. (Canada), ABB (China), ABB (Hong Kong) Ltd., ABB Limited (India), and ABB K.K. (Japan). ABB’s power and automation technologies run one of the world’s leading paper-mills in Belgium. ABB has operations in over 100 countries around the globe

Toshiba Corporation

Founded in 1875, Toshiba Corporation is a Japanese multinational corporation headquartered in Minato, Tokyo, Japan. Toshiba Corporation along with its subsidiaries is engaged in the manufacture and sale of advanced electronic and energy products that serve various information and communications systems, power systems, social infrastructure systems, home appliances, digital media, and electronic devices. The company’s product portfolio includes professional and personal computers, medical and telecommunication equipment, industrial machinery, consumer appliances, electronic components, and semiconductors. The company sells its products in the Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa

ON Semiconductor

Founded in 1999, ON Semiconductor is headquartered in Phoenix, the U.S. ON Semiconductor is a provider of semiconductor-based solutions that includes energy-efficient analog, power management, logic, sensors, connectivity, timing, SoC, discrete, and custom devices. The company works closely with its customers to resolve their challenges and offers them solutions using innovative technologies, robust designs, and energy-efficient products and solutions. The company has a network of sales offices, manufacturing facilities, and design centers in Europe, North America, and Asia Pacific

Transistor Switch Market Dynamics

Rising trend towards the use of electric and hybrid vehicles

Rising trend towards the use of electric and hybrid vehicles and increase in the adoption of renewable energy sources is expected to contribute for high demand for Transistor Switch in the coming years. Most of the renewable energy fixtures consist of devices such as solar panels, turbines and invertors. These devices are further composed of Transistor Switch such as photodiodes and photo-transistors. Further, latest technological innovations in the Transistor Switch have fuelled the demand for miniature handheld devices such as smartphones, tablets and PDA’s. Along with this, miniaturized electronic components are also contributing in the development of smart wearable devices such as smart watches and smart wrist bands.

Manufacturers Focus on Innovative Techniques to Enter Developing Transistor Switch Market

Transistor Switch technology is attracting a great deal of attention due to its numerous applications in automotive field. Manufacturers in the Transistor Switch market are increasingly investing in the research and development activities to find new and innovative techniques to develop Transistor Switch. The Transistor Switch market is highly fragmented with the presence of several manufacturers, especially in the Europe regions. Moreover, with the increasing number of manufacturers, product differentiation has become vital to gain competitive edge in the Transistor Switch market.

Transistor Switch Market – Segmentation

Based on the type, the Transistor Switch market is segmented into

Digital Transistor Switch

Analog Transistor Switch

Based on the Product type, the Transistor Switch market is segmented into

Low Power

High Power

Based on the End Use Industry, the Transistor Switch market is segmented into

Automotive

Consumer Electronics

Pharmaceutical

Oil & Gas

Petrochemical

Healthcare

Food and Beverages

Energy and Power

Others

