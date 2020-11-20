Automated Turf Harvester Market: Industry in Depth Research, Advancements, Statistics, Facts and Figures 2020-2027

Automated turf harvester is the harvester that cut, roll, and stack turf in one operation. Rising automation and changing consumer preference towards automated equipment are driving the growth of the automated turf harvesting market. The increasing adoption of this equipment by the farmer, owing to benefits such as to increase productivity and to reduce labor cost that drives the growth of the automated turf harvester market.

An automated turf harvester is automating the turf cultivation process help to the farmer to reduce labor-intensive farming. Automated turf harvesters are equipped with GSM, GPS communication monitoring features, remote diagnostics, advance cutter head, robotic stacking system, and other feature. Due to that benefits, farmers are moving toward the use of automated turf harvester that raises demand for the automated turf harvester market. Increasing construction of golf courses and stadium for sports across the globe are also fueling the growth of the market. Furthermore, labor shortage and high-cost associated with labor are expected to drive the growth of the automated turf harvester market.

The “Global Automated Turf Harvester Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the automated turf harvester industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview automated turf harvester market with detailed market segmentation by type, application, and geography. The global automated turf harvester market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading automated turf harvester market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the automated turf harvester market.

The global automated turf harvester market is segmented on the basis of type, application. On the basis of type the market is segmented as slab turf harvester, roll turf harvester. On the basis of application the market is segmented as residential, commercial.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global automated turf harvester market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The automated turf harvester market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting automated turf harvester market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the automated turf harvester market in these regions.

The reports cover key developments in the automated turf harvester market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved way for expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market players from automated turf harvester market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for automated turf harvester in the global market. Below mentioned is the list of few companies engaged in the automated turf harvester market.

The report also includes the profiles of key automated turf harvester companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components and services offered, financial information of last 3 years, key development in past five years.

– AMS Robotics

– Autmow

– FireFly Automatix, Inc.

– Kesmac Inc.

– KWMI Equipment

– MAGNUM ENP

– South Devon Turf.

– Trebro

– Turf Tick Products BV

– Vanmac B.V

