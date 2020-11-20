2020 Thailand Biopower Market Analysis Report- Analysis by Industry Share, Types, Region and Overview 2025

The research reports on Thailand Biopower Market report gives detailed overview of factors that affect global business scope. Thailand Biopower Market report shows the latest market insights with upcoming trends and breakdowns of products and services. This report provides statistics on the market situation, size, regions and growth factors. Thailand Biopower Market report contains emerging players analyze data including competitive situations, sales, revenue and market share of top manufacturers.

Get FREE PDF Sample of the report @ https://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/requestsample.aspx?name=2826357

Top Companies mentioned-

A.T. biopower Co., Ltd., Buasommai Electricity Generating Co., Ltd, Electricity Generating Public Company Limited ,Provincial Electricity Authority, Mitr Phol Sugar Corp., Ltd.

The research details renewable power market outlook in the Thailand (includes geothermal, small hydro, wind, biopower and solar PV) and provides forecasts up to 2030. The report highlights installed capacity and power generation trends from 2010 to 2030 in the Thailand bipower market. A detailed coverage of renewable energy policy framework governing the market with specific policies pertaining to biopower is provided in the report. The research also provides company snapshots of some of the major market participants.

Scope of this Report-

The report analyses the Thailand renewable power market and the Thailand biopower market. The scope of the research includes –

– A brief introduction on global carbon emissions and global primary energy consumption.

– An overview on the Thailand renewable power market, highlighting installed capacity trends (2010-2030), generation trends (2010-2030) and installed capacity split by various renewable power sources in 2018.

– Detailed overview of the Thailand biopower market with installed capacity and generation trends and major active and upcoming bio projects.

– Deal analysis of the Thailand biopower market. Deals are analyzed on the basis of mergers, acquisitions, partnership, asset finance, debt offering, equity offering, private equity (PE) and venture capitalists (VC).

– Key policies and regulatory framework supporting the development of biopower sources .

– Major contracts and collaborations related to biopower sector in the Thailand.

– Snapshots of some of the major market participants in the country. Reasons to buy this Report-

– The report will enhance your decision making capability in a more rapid and time sensitive manner.

– Identify key growth and investment opportunities in the Thailand biopower market.

– Facilitate decision-making based on strong historic and forecast data for biopower market.

– Position yourself to gain the maximum advantage of the industrys growth potential.

– Develop strategies based on the latest regulatory events.

– Identify key partners and business development avenues.

– Understand and respond to your competitors business structure, strategy and prospects. Single User License: US $ 2500

Get FLAT 20% Discount on this Report @ https://www.reportsnreports.com/purchase.aspx?name=2826357

Table of Contents in this Report-

1.1 List of Figures

2 Introduction

2.1 Carbon Emissions, Global, 2001-2018

2.2 Primary Energy Consumption, Global, 2001-2040

2.3 Biopower Market, Technology Analysis

2.3.1 Biopower Market, Feedstock Conversion Processes

1.1.1 Biopower Market, Primary Energy Conversion and Recovery Technology

2.4 Report Guidance

2 Renewable Power Market, Thailand, 2010-2030

2.5 Renewable Power Market, Thailand, Installed Capacity, 2010-2030

2.5.1 Renewable Power Market, Thailand, Cumulative Installed Capacity by Source Type, 2010-2030

2.5.2 Renewable Power Market, Thailand, Cumulative Installed Capacity Split by Source Type, 2018 and 2030

2.5.3 Renewable Power Market, Thailand, Net Capacity Additions by Source Type, 2019-2030

2.5.4 Renewable Power Market, Thailand, Comparison of Renewable Power Sources Based on Installed Capacity, 2018-2030

2.6 Renewable Power Market, Thailand, Power Generation, 2010-2030

2.6.1 Renewable Power Market, Thailand, Power Generation by Source Type, 2010-2030

2.6.2 Renewable Power Market, Thailand, Comparison of Renewable Power Sources Based on Power Generation, 2018-2030

3 Biopower Power Market, Thailand

3.1 Biopower Power Market, Thailand, Installed Capacity, 2010 – 2030

3.2 Biopower Power Market, Thailand, Power Generation, 2010-2030

3.3 Biopower Market, Thailand, Market Size, 2010-2025

3.4 Biopower Market, Thailand, Project Based Analysis, 2018

3.4.1 Biopower Power Market, Thailand, Major Active Plants, 2018

3.4.2 Biopower Power Market, Thailand, Key Under-construction Projects, 2018

3.5 Biopower Power Market, Thailand, Deal Analysis, 2018

3.5.1 Biopower Power Market, Thailand, Deal Volume vs. Deal Value, 2010-2018

3.5.2 Biopower Power Market, Thailand, Split by Deal Type, 2018

4 Power Market, Thailand, Regulatory Scenario

4.1 Renewable Energy Market, Overview

4.2 Thailand Integrated Energy Blueprint (TEIB)

4.3 Power Development Plan 2018-2037 (Amendment of PDP 2015-2036 Plan)

4.4 Solar photovoltaic (PV) scheme for local household rooftops, 2019-2028

4.5 Plans for Floating Hydro-Solar Hybrid Projects

4.6 Independent Solar Rooftop Program

4.7 Alternative Energy Development Plan 2015-2036

4.8 Small Power Plants (SPP) Hybrid Scheme

4.8.1 Awarded SPP hybrid-firm projects

4.9 Feed-in-Tariffs

4.9.1 For Very Small Power Producers (VSPPs)

4.9.2 Solar Power Feed-in-Tariffs

4.9.3 FiT Competitive Bidding, Biopower

4.10 Energy Efficiency Development Plan, 2015-2036

4.11 Tax Incentives through Board of Investment

4.12 Technical Assistance for Renewable Energy Projects

4.13 Investment Grants

4.14 Energy Conservation Program (ENCON)

5 Biopower Power Market, Thailand, Company Profiles

5.1 Company Snapshot: Provincial Electricity Authority

5.1.1 Provincial Electricity Authority – Company Overview

5.1.2 Provincial Electricity Authority – Major Products and Services

5.1.3 Provincial Electricity Authority – Head Office

5.2 Company Snapshot: Mitr Phol Sugar Corp., Ltd.

5.2.1 Mitr Phol Sugar Corp., Ltd. – Company Overview

5.2.2 Mitr Phol Sugar Corp., Ltd. – Major Products and Services

5.2.3 Mitr Phol Sugar Corp., Ltd. – Head Office

5.3 Company Snapshot: Electricity Generating Public Company Limited

5.3.1 Electricity Generating Public Company Limited – Company Overview

5.3.2 Electricity Generating Public Company Limited – Business Description

5.3.3 EGCO classifies its business operations in two segments: Electricity Generation; and Other Businesses.

5.3.4 Electricity Generating Public Company Limited – Major Products and Services

5.3.5 Electricity Generating Public Company Limited – Head Office

5.4 Company Snapshot: Buasommai Electricity Generating Co., Ltd.

5.4.1 Buasommai Electricity Generating Co., Ltd. – Company Overview

5.4.2 Buasommai Electricity Generating Co., Ltd. – Major Products and Services

5.4.3 Buasommai Electricity Generating Co., Ltd. – Head Office

5.5 Company Snapshot: A.T. biopower Co., Ltd.

5.5.1 A.T. biopower Co., Ltd. – Company Overview

5.5.2 A.T. biopower Co., Ltd. – Major Products and Services

5.5.3 A.T. biopower Co., Ltd. – Head Office

6 Appendix