2020 Japan Biopower Market Analysis Report- Demand, Cost Structures, Latest trends, and Forecasts to 2026

Top Companies mentioned-

Ube Industries Ltd, Toshiba Energy Systems & Solutions Corp, Sumitomo Forestry Co Ltd, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd

The research details renewable power market outlook in the Japan (includes hydro, geothermal, small hydro, wind, biopower and solar PV) and provides forecasts up to 2030. The report highlights installed capacity and power generation trends from 2010 to 2030 in the Japan bipower market. A detailed coverage of renewable energy policy framework governing the market with specific policies pertaining to biopower is provided in the report. The research also provides company snapshots of some of the major market participants.

Scope of this Report-

The report analyses the Japan renewable power market and the Japan biopower market. The scope of the research includes –

– A brief introduction on global carbon emissions and global primary energy consumption.

– An overview on the Japan renewable power market, highlighting installed capacity trends (2010-2030), generation trends (2010-2030) and installed capacity split by various renewable power sources in 2018.

– Detailed overview of the Japan biopower market with installed capacity and generation trends and major active and upcoming bio projects.

– Deal analysis of the Japan biopower market. Deals are analyzed on the basis of mergers, acquisitions, partnership, asset finance, debt offering, equity offering, private equity (PE) and venture capitalists (VC).

– Key policies and regulatory framework supporting the development of biopower sources .

– Major contracts and collaborations related to biopower sector in the Japan.

– Snapshots of some of the major market participants in the country.

Table of Contents in this Report-

1.1 List of Tables

1.2 List of Figures

2 Introduction

2.1 Carbon Emissions, Global, 2001-2018

2.2 Primary Energy Consumption, Global, 2001-2040

2.3 Biopower Market, Technology Analysis

2.3.1 Biopower Market, Feedstock Conversion Processes

2.3.2 Biopower Market, Primary Energy Conversion and Recovery Technology

2.3.3 Biopower Market, Primary Energy Conversion and Recovery Technology, Comparison

2.4 Report Guidance

3 Renewable Power Market, Japan, 2010-2030

3.1 Renewable Power Market, Japan, Installed Capacity, 2010-2030

3.1.1 Renewable Power Market, Japan, Cumulative Installed Capacity by Source Type, 2010-2030

3.1.2 Renewable Power Market, Japan, Cumulative Installed Capacity Split by Source Type, 2018 and 2030

3.1.3 Renewable Power Market, Japan, Net Capacity Additions by Source Type, 2019-2030

3.1.4 Renewable Power Market, Japan, Comparison of Renewable Power Sources Based on Installed Capacity, 2018-2030

3.2 Renewable Power Market, Japan, Power Generation, 2010-2030

3.2.1 Renewable Power Market, Japan, Power Generation by Source Type, 2010-2030

3.2.2 Renewable Power Market, Japan, Comparison of Renewable Power Sources Based on Power Generation, 2018-2030

4 Biopower Market, Japan

4.1 Biopower Market, Japan, Installed Capacity, 2010 – 2030

4.2 Biopower Market, Japan, Power Generation, 2010-2030

4.3 Biopower Market, Japan, Market Size, 2010-2025

4.3.1 Biopower Market, Japan, Major Active Plants, 2018

4.3.2 Biopower Market, Japan, Key Under-construction Projects, 2018

4.4 Biopower Market, Japan, Deal Analysis, 2018

4.4.1 Biopower Market, Japan, Deal Volume vs. Deal Value, 2010-2018

4.4.2 Biopower Market, Japan, Split by Deal Type, 2018

5 Power Market, Japan, Regulatory Scenario

5.1 Renewable Energy Market, Overview

5.2 Japan Renewable Energy Policy Platform

5.3 Feed-in Tariffs for Renewable Energy

5.4 Amendment of the Renewable Energy Act (New Feed-in Tariff Act)

5.5 Multi-year Tariff

5.6 Renewable Energy Auctions

5.6.1 Solar PV Auctions

5.6.2 Offshore Wind auctions

5.7 New Offshore Wind Bill

5.8 Strategic Energy Plan, 2018

5.9 Long-Term Energy Supply and Demand Outlook

5.10 Renewable Energy Target Share:

5.11 Green Investment Tax System

5.12 Establishment of New Energy Development Organization

5.13 Renewable Energy Certificates (REC) in Japan

5.13.1 J Credit

5.13.2 Green Energy Certificate

5.13.3 Non-Fossil Value Certificate (NFV)

6 Biopower Market, Japan, Company Profiles

6.1 Company Snapshot: Ube Industries Ltd

6.1.1 Ube Industries Ltd – Company Overview

6.1.2 Ube Industries Ltd – Business Description

6.2 Ube Industries Ltd – SWOT Analysis

6.2.1 Ube Industries Ltd – SWOT Analysis – Overview

6.2.2 Ube Industries Ltd – Strengths

6.2.3 Ube Industries Ltd – Weaknesses

6.2.4 Ube Industries Ltd – Opportunities

6.2.5 Ube Industries Ltd – Major Products and Services

6.2.6 Ube Industries Ltd – Head Office

6.3 Company Snapshot: Toshiba Energy Systems & Solutions Corp

6.3.1 Toshiba Energy Systems & Solutions Corp – Company Overview

6.3.2 Toshiba Energy Systems & Solutions Corp – Major Products and Services

6.3.3 Toshiba Energy Systems & Solutions Corp – Head Office

6.4 Company Snapshot: Sumitomo Forestry Co Ltd

6.4.1 Sumitomo Forestry Co Ltd – Company Overview

6.4.2 Sumitomo Forestry Co Ltd – Business Description

6.4.3 Sumitomo Forestry Co Ltd – SWOT Analysis

6.4.4 Sumitomo Forestry Co Ltd – Major Products and Services

6.4.5 Sumitomo Forestry Co Ltd – Head Office

6.5 Company Snapshot: Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd

6.5.1 Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd – Company Overview

6.5.2 Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd – Business Description

6.5.3 Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd – SWOT Analysis

6.5.4 Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd – Major Products and Services

6.5.5 Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd – Head Office

7 Appendix

7.1 Abbreviations

7.2 Market Definitions

7.3 Methodology

7.4 Coverage

7.4.1 Secondary Research

7.4.2 Primary Research

7.4.3 Modeling and Forecasting

and more…