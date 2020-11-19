Mold Inhibitors Market Forecast to 2027 – 6. Handary SA 7. Hawkins Watts Limited 8. Kemin Industries Inc. 9. Koninklijke DSM N.V. 10. Niacet Corporation

Molds are microscopic fungi that thrive on unattended food. Mold inhibitors are food additives that restrict the growth of mold and prolong the shelf life of food items. They considerably reduced the risk of mycotoxins owing to their anti-fungal properties. Mold inhibitors are added to a number of products such as perishable food-stuffs, beverages, medicines, animal feed, and cosmetic products to prevent their spoilage.

Mold inhibitors are widely used in the food processing industry to prevent food spoilage from mold action. The rising consumption of convenience foods, packaged foods and beverages has created considerable opportunities for mold inhibitors and food additives industries. Besides their uses in human food, mold inhibitors are also used in animal feeds, fish meals, and aquafeeds. The growing consumer spending on animal feed products is likely to have a positive impact on the sales of mold inhibitors. The increasing demand for natural or organic foods has led to considerable demand for organic ingredients and additives such as natural mold inhibitors or clean label mold inhibitors. Some of the commonly employed clean label mold inhibitors by the food and beverage industry include vinegar, prune juice concentrates, natamycin, etc. They display strong anti-fungal action against molds and various fungi.

The List of Companies

1. Archer Daniels Midland Company

2. Associated British Foods PLC

3. BASF SE

4. E. I. Du Pont De Nemours and Company

5. Eastman Chemical Company

6. Handary SA

7. Hawkins Watts Limited

8. Kemin Industries Inc.

9. Koninklijke DSM N.V.

10. Niacet Corporation

The latest research report on the “Mold Inhibitors Market – Industry Analysis, Market Size, Opportunities and Forecast, 2020 – 2027” provides a comprehensive assessment of the Mold Inhibitors market for the forecast period from 2020 to 2027, including market values for the years 2018 and 2019. The investigative report provides a detailed analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on various segments in the Mold Inhibitors market based on product type, application, and end-use across numerous countries around the world. Further, the report also provides insights into market developments, trends, supply and demand changes across various regions across the globe. Thereby, the report provides a holistic view on the Mold Inhibitors Market in order to help decision makers with various strategic insights and future outlook. The Mold Inhibitors market is expected to witness continued growth during the forecast period from 2020 to 2027.

This is a professional and in-depth study on the current state of the Mold Inhibitors Market with a basic overview of the industry including definitions, classifications, applications and industry chain structure. The Strategic Insights and Development plans are also discussed and manufacturing processes and cost structures analyzed. Mold Inhibitors Market import/export consumption, supply and demand figures and cost price and production value gross margins are also provided.

The report focuses on global major leading Mold Inhibitors Market players providing information such as company profiles, product picture and specification, capacity, production, price, cost, revenue and contact information. Upstream raw materials and equipment and downstream demand analysis is also carried out.

