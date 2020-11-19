Plant Based Ice Cream Market Forecast to 2027 – 5. Jollyum Co. 6. Klein’s Ice Cream Inc. 7. LUV Ice Cream LLC 8. Oatly AB 9. The Booja-Booja Co. 10. Tofutti Brands Inc.

Plant based ice creams are ice cream products prepared from ingredients sourced from plants. They are essentially non-dairy products and well suited for the vegan and vegetarian population. Most plant based ice creams are manufactured from plant-based milk such as coconut, cashew, almond, soy, and other plant-derived milk while obviating the use of milk sourced from animal sources. Plant based ice creams are formulated to emulate the taste and texture of traditional dairy ice creams.

Major ice cream manufacturers are introducing plant based ice cream products with new varieties of flavors to cater to the local tastes. The availability of numerous plant based ice creams, which are just as delectable as traditional ice creams have boosted the sales of the plant based ice creams. The growing trend of weight management and following plant based diets are anticipated to drive the demand for plant based ice creams in the forecast period. The rising popularity of plant based ice creams among Millenials and Generation Z is anticipated to augment the growth of the plant based ice cream market. Growing concerns over the unethical treatment of farm animals and the harmful effect of the meat and poultry industry on the environment has swayed significantly large share of the population towards opting for non-dairy and plant based ice creams. Moreover, the rising trend of veganism in the West has created significant opportunities for plant based ice cream manufacturers.

The List of Companies

1. ARCTIC ZERO, Inc

2. BEN and JERRY’S HOMEMADE, INC.

3. Bliss Unlimited, LLC,

4. Happy cow ltd.

5. Jollyum Co.

6. Klein’s Ice Cream Inc.

7. LUV Ice Cream LLC

8. Oatly AB

9. The Booja-Booja Co.

10. Tofutti Brands Inc.

The latest research report on the “Plant Based Ice Cream Market – Industry Analysis, Market Size, Opportunities and Forecast, 2020 – 2027” provides a comprehensive assessment of the Plant Based Ice Cream market for the forecast period from 2020 to 2027, including market values for the years 2018 and 2019. The investigative report provides a detailed analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on various segments in the Plant Based Ice Cream market based on product type, application, and end-use across numerous countries around the world. Further, the report also provides insights into market developments, trends, supply and demand changes across various regions across the globe. Thereby, the report provides a holistic view on the Plant Based Ice Cream Market in order to help decision makers with various strategic insights and future outlook. The Plant Based Ice Cream market is expected to witness continued growth during the forecast period from 2020 to 2027.

This is a professional and in-depth study on the current state of the Plant Based Ice Cream Market with a basic overview of the industry including definitions, classifications, applications and industry chain structure. The Strategic Insights and Development plans are also discussed and manufacturing processes and cost structures analyzed. Plant Based Ice Cream Market import/export consumption, supply and demand figures and cost price and production value gross margins are also provided.

The report focuses on global major leading Plant Based Ice Cream Market players providing information such as company profiles, product picture and specification, capacity, production, price, cost, revenue and contact information. Upstream raw materials and equipment and downstream demand analysis is also carried out.

