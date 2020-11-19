SSD Controller Market 2020 – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2019 – 2027

SSD controller is also referred to as a processor. It comprises electronics that bridge the flash memory components to SSD input/output interfaces. The controller is an embedded processor that executes firmware-level software. SSD firmware is device specific and can be updated.

Compatibility of SSD Controller with Industrial Solutions to Drive SSD Controller Market

With the rise in the usage of industrial grade storage systems, SSD controller solutions are essentially used in NAND flash system designs. Due to the durable nature of this product design, SSDs are mechanically scalable and robust for use in several applications, which significantly reduce field failure rates compared to HDDs.

SSD controllers are being increasingly adopted in the industrial market, and manufacturers are offering new SSD controller solutions that have high endurance, reliability, and are robust

There are different NAND flash memory storage applications of SSD controller in industrial solutions. Moreover, there are technology, reliability, and endurance SSD controller solutions, which are successfully embedded in a range of SSD controllers for global industrial applications by various manufacturers.

High Demand for SSD Controllers

Manufacturers are launching various technologically advanced products in the global SSD controller market. Earlier, only a few manufacturers, including Intel, Samsung, and Micron, were manufacturing SSDs.

Micron Company has opened its own separate SSD brand too rather than previously working with Intel Corporation due to the fact that the market of SSD is growing very fast. . Similarly a young company called SandForce decided to release a new platform for SSD products, which included controller, firmware and PCB design.

The new and very simple way of SSD creation has now become extremely popular among third-party companies that have rapidly started to produce their own drives.

Asia Pacific and North America to Lead Global Market for SSD Controllers

In terms of region, the global SSD controller market can be divided into: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa

Asia Pacific is likely to witness the maximum demand for SSD controllers from 2019 to 2027. Major component manufacturers of SSD controllers have been investing heavily in China, especially in the production sector in the country due to the propelling profitability in the manufacturing of SSD controllers.

This market in North America is expected to grow rapidly, owing to the launch of technologically advanced SSD controllers in the market. For instance, InnoGrit Corporation (U.S.), founded in 2016, is developing storage technology to support AI and Big Data applications. On August 2019, the company introduced four new models of SSD controllers: Shasta and Shasta+ controllers. These controllers have 28nm design and uses the NVMe Host Memory Buffer features but do not include DRAM controllers.

Key Manufacturers Operating in Global Market

The global SSD controller market was highly fragmented in 2018. Key manufacturers operating in the global market are:

Intel Corporation

Micron Technology

Samsung

Marvel

Toshiba Corporation

Western Digital

LITE-ON Technology Corporation

Fusion-Io, Inc.

Kingston Technology

Netapp

