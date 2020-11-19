Print and Apply Labeling and Labeling Equipment Market Segmentation Application, Technology & Market Analysis Research Report To 2027

According to Publisher, the Global Print and Apply Labeling and Labeling Equipment Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.8% during the forecast period. Rise in adoption of automation techniques, increasing demand for security labeling to avoid fraud and theft and technological advancements are the major factors driving the market growth. However, the high cost of automatic labeling machines is restraining the market growth.

Print and apply labeling and labeling equipment is used to apply or print-and-apply labels to different products, items, packages or containers. Owing to their multiple usages, various types of labels are capable of adhering to a variety of surfaces including aluminum, fiber drums, plastic, steel, and glass. Labels are applied to every type of product to decorate, brand or to provide information regarding products to consumers.

Based on end user, the food and beverages segment is likely to have a huge demand due to requirement for automation in the food & beverage industry. As consumers are more conscious about the details of the product, the labels play a crucial role in providing information about the product and help boost sales. Manufacturers are now shifting to automated labeling systems to meet the growing demand from the food and beverage industry.

By geography, Asia Pacific is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period due to rising urbanized population, increasing demand for packaged food, easy availability of polymer films, and relatively low labor cast. China is a fast-developing market. The adoption of efficient and better-performing technologies to produce high-quality products has resulted in the expansion of the market.

Some of the key players profiled in the Print and Apply Labeling and Labeling Equipment Market include Axon LLC, CECLE Machine, Etiquette Network, HERMA GmbH, Heuft SYSTEMTECHNIK GMBH, KHS GmbH, Kunshan Bojin Trading Co Ltd, Marchesini Group S.p.A., Novexx Solutions GmbH, PDC International Corporation, Quadrel Labeling Systems, SACMI (Societa Anonima Cooperativa Meccanici Imola), Sidel SPA (Tetra Laval), Weber Marking Systems GmbH, Worldpack Automation Systems and Wuxi Sici Auto Co Ltd.

Types Covered:

– Glue Based Label

– In-Mold Label

– Pressure Sensitive/Self Adhesive Label

– Shrink Sleeve Label

Products Covered:

– Labeling

– Print and Apply Labeling

End Users Covered:

– Agricultural

– Automotive

– Electronics

– Food & Beverages

– Industrial

– Personal Care & Household Care

– Pharmaceutical

Regions Covered:

– North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

– Europe

o Germany

o UK

o Italy

o France

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

– Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

– South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

– Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

What our report offers:

– Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments

– Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

– Covers Market data for the years 2018, 2019, 2020, 2024 and 2027

– Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

– Strategic analysis: Drivers and Constraints, Product/Technology Analysis, Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, etc.

– Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

– Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

– Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

– Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Free Customization Offerings:

All the customers of this report will be entitled to receive one of the following free customization options:

– Company Profiling

o Comprehensive profiling of additional market players (up to 3)

o SWOT Analysis of key players (up to 3)

– Regional Segmentation

o Market estimations, Forecasts and CAGR of any prominent country as per the client’s interest (Note: Depends on feasibility check)

– Competitive Benchmarking

Benchmarking of key players based on product portfolio, geographical presence, and strategic alliances

