Pharmaceutical Glass Tubing Market Research Report 2020 by Trends, Dynamic Innovation in Technology and Key Players

According to Publisher, the Global Pharmaceutical Glass Tubing Market is accounted for $12.35 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach $22.03 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 7.5% during the forecast period. Growth of the pharmaceutical industry in emerging economies and commodity value of glass increased with recyclability are the major factors driving the market growth. However, increased relevance of alternate sources is restraining the market growth.

Glass is one of the most widely used packaging materials in the pharmaceutical industry. Most of the primary packaging products, such as bottles, ampoules, vials, and syringes, in the industry are made up of the glass material. Pharmaceutical tubing is primarily used as a raw material by the pharmaceutical packaging players to manufacture the end-user primary packaging products.

Based on application, the bottles segment is likely to have a huge demand as glass bottles are among the primary packaging materials used in the pharmaceutical industry. A considerable number of pharmaceutical formulations have been packaged using glass bottles, and they are usually the first choice of packaging materials. By geography, Asia Pacific is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period due to increasing pharmaceutical production in countries such as India and China. Further, manufacturers and suppliers are focusing on shifting their base to China and India, as a result of increasing opportunities offered by the pharmaceutical industry in these countries, especially in the generics sector.

Some of the key players profiled in the Pharmaceutical Glass Tubing Market include Accu-Glass LLC, Aimer Products Limited, Cangzhou Four-star Glass Co Ltd, Corning Incorporated, DWK Life Sciences GmbH, LINUO Group, Nippon Electric Glass Co Ltd, Nipro Pharma Corporation, Puyang New Harmony Industrial Development Co, Richland Glass Co Inc, Schott AG and Shandong Pharmaceutical Glass Co Ltd.

Material Types Covered:

– Type I (Borosilicate Neutral Glass)

– Type II (Surface Treated Borosilicate Glass)

– Type III (Soda Lime Glass)

Neck Diameters Covered:

– Up to 40 mm

– 40 mm to 80 mm

– 80 mm to 120 mm

– More than 120 mm

Applications Covered:

– Ampoules

– Bottles

– Cartridges

– Syringes

– Vials

Regions Covered:

– North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

– Europe

o Germany

o UK

o Italy

o France

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

– Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

– South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

– Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

