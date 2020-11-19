Pharmaceutical Plastic Packaging Market Research Provides an In-Depth Analysis on the Future Growth Prospects and Industry Trends Adopted by the Competitors | (2020-2027)

According to Publisher, the Global Pharmaceutical Plastic Packaging Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.0% during the forecast period. Growing demand for environmentally friendly packaging and increasing demand for prescription dose medicines rise in research and development activities are the major factors driving the market growth. However, stringent government regulations related to consumer safety and environmental protection is restraining the market growth.

Pharmaceutical plastic packaging represents a significant share in the packaging industry which is specifically designed to meet the packaging requirements for pharmaceutical substances such as capsules, tablets, sterile injectables, solutions & suspensions, and others. Thus, plastic packaging helps in protecting medicines form materialistic damage and contamination of the external environment which can affect the properties of pharmaceutical products.

Based on product, the plastic bottles segment is likely to have a huge demand due to the high availability of plastic bottles along with growing demand for administering of oral medicines as well as over the counter drugs. By geography, Asia Pacific is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period due to expanding urbanization, growing awareness among the population, and an increase in the aging population.

Some of the key players profiled in the Pharmaceutical Plastic Packaging Market include Amcor Ltd, Ampac Holdings, Aphena Pharma, AptarGroup Inc, Berry Global, Bilcare Research, Capsugel Inc, COMAR LLC, Constantia Flexibles, Dickinson and Company, Gerresheimer AG, MeadWestvaco Corporation, Owens-Illinois, Pretium Packaging Corporation, RPC Group, Schott AG, Sealed Air, Tekni Plex and Tim Plastics Inc.

Types Covered:

– Flexible Packaging

– Rigid Packaging

Drug Deliveries Covered:

– Inhalation

– Oral

– Parenteral

– Transdermal

Veterinary Vaccine Packaging Types Covered:

– Aquaculture

– Canine

– Livestock

– Poultry

Material Types Covered:

– High Density Polyethylene (HDPE)

– Low Density Polyethylene (LDPE)

– Polyester

– Polyethylene

– Polypropylene

– Polystyrene

– Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC)

Products Covered:

– Blister Packs

– Caps & Closures

– Containers

– Plastic Bottles

– Prefilled Syringe

– Vials

Applications Covered:

– Droppers

– Liquid

– Topical Medication

End Users Covered:

– Hospital

– Pharmaceutical Factory

Regions Covered:

– North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

– Europe

o Germany

o UK

o Italy

o France

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

– Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

– South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

– Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

