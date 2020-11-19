Food Stabilizers Market Report 2020: Global Methodology, Research Findings, Size and Forecast To 2027

According to Publisher, the Global Food Stabilizers Market is accounted for $2.44 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach $3.89 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 6.0% during the forecast period. Multi functionality of food stabilizers in various food & beverage products and growth in demand for naturally sourced ingredients are the major factors driving the market growth. However, stringent international quality standards and regulations are restraining the market growth. Moreover, increase in investments for research & development to develop new products may provide ample opportunities for the market growth.

Food Stabilizers are additives or components whether produced naturally through some plants, animals, microbes or either synthetically. These additives are used for the prolonging of products and packed food, that help in preserving the ingredients and the product produced.

Based on application, the dairy & dairy products segment is likely to have a huge demand. There has been an increasing application of food stabilizers in dairy products such as ice-cream and frozen dessert, and flavored milk. Stabilizers such as guar gum and carrageenans are the majorly used ingredients for dairy applications, and with the rising innovations in dairy product industry. By geography, Asia Pacific is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period due to the increase in disposable income and rise in demand for processed food, along with the growing industrial base, leading to increased demand for food stabilizers in the region.

Some of the key players profiled in the Food Stabilizers Market include ADM, Advanced Food Systems Inc, Archer Daniels Midland Company, Ashland, BASF, Cargill, CP Kelco, DowDuPont, Hydrosol Gmbh & Co Kg, Ingredion, Kerry, Nexira, Palsgaard and Tate & Lyle.

Types Covered:

– Carrageenan

– Cellulose

– Gelatin

– Guar Gum

– Lecithin

– Locust Bean

– Pectin

– Starch

– Xantham Gum

Sources Covered:

– Synthetic

– Natural

Functions Covered:

– Moisture Retention

– Stabilizing

– Texturizing

– Other Functions

Applications Covered:

– Bakery Products

– Beverages

– Confectionery Products

– Convenience Foods

– Dairy & Dairy Products

– Frozen Desserts

– Jams and Jellies

– Meat & Poultry Products

– Ready to Eat Food

– Sauces & Dressings

– Snack Products

– Other Applications

Regions Covered:

– North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

– Europe

o Germany

o UK

o Italy

o France

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

– Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

– South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

– Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

