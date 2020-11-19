Fermented Ingredients Market Research Report 2020 by Trends, Dynamic Innovation in Technology and Key Players

According to Publisher, the Global Fermented Ingredients Market is accounted for $28.46 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach $65.59 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 11.0% during the forecast period. Rising awareness about food preservation and high demand for antibiotics are the major factors driving the market growth. However, inconsistent availability of quality raw material and possibilities of health risks due to fermentation are restraining the market growth. Technological innovation and increase in the number of applications would provide ample opportunities for the market growth.

Fermentation is one of the processes which is useful in converting sugar to acids, gases, and alcohol. Alcohol products such as beer and wine are produced from grains and fruits which are fermented. Lactic acid and ethanol are the healthiest products of fermentation ingredients. By fermentation process ascorbic acid and riboflavin are the most important vitamins derived. This fermentation is useful for adding flavor to food and make it tastier and for changing form of food. Fermentation also helps in keeping the food for long time in good condition.

Based on application, the personal care segment is likely to have a huge demand. Advanced amino acids and enzymes used in personal care applications are responsible for the enhanced features and results of personal care products, which in turn have led to the increase in demand for fermented ingredients in the personal care industry. By geography, Asia Pacific is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period. The improved agricultural growth over the past decade as well as the advancements in the food & beverage industry in this region has resulted in new opportunities for the fermented ingredients market.

Some of the key players profiled in the Fermented Ingredients Market include Ajinomoto Corporation Inc, Angelyeast Co Ltd, Associated British Food (ABF), BASF SE, Cargill Incorporated, CHR Hansen A/S, Citizen Cider LLC, D?hler Group, E.I. Dupont De Nemours and Company, India Cocoa, Kerry Group, Koninklijke DSM N.V., Lallemand Inc, Lonza, Red Boat, Squid and Vander Mill.

Forms Covered:

– Liquid Form

– Dry Form

Processes Covered:

– Aerobic Fermentation

– Anaerobic Fermentation

– Batch Fermentation

– Continuous Fermentation

Types Covered:

– Alcohol

– Amino Acids

– Antibiotics

– Biogas

– Cider

– Enzymes

– Industrial Enzymes

– Minerals

– Nutrition

– Organic Acids

– Polymer (Polysacchrides/Xanthan)

– Salt

– Sweeteners

– Vinegar

– Vitamins

– Water

Distribution Channels Covered:

– Offline

– Online

Applications Covered:

– Biofuel

– Feed

– Industrial Use

– Paper

– Personal Care

– Pharmaceuticals

– Processed and Packaged Food

– Textile & Leather

– Wineries and Spirits

– Food & & Beverages

– Agriculture

– Bioremediation

– Biochemistry

– Environmental

Regions Covered:

– North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

– Europe

o Germany

o UK

o Italy

o France

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

– Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

– South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

– Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

