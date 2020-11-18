Fintech Blockchain market Size, Benefits, Advancements And Growth Opportunities 2017 To 2026| Microsoft, Chain, Oracle, Auxesis Group, Recordskeeper, Earthport, Factom, Bitfury

Global FinTech Blockchain market is accounted for $231.0 million in 2017 and is expected to reach $34105.1 million by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 74.2%. Factors such as increasing crypto currency market cap, huge demand of blockchain technology for payments, smart contracts, and digital identities are some key factors propelling the market growth. However, uncertain regulatory standards and frameworks, shortage of applications and use cases are restricting the market growth.

FinTech Blockchain is ideal for technology and banking professionals who wish to differentiate themselves. Block chains provides users and companies in Fintech a decentralized network to share secure information, and provide the unalterable transfer of data. With the invention of Smart Contracts, block chains can ensure the obligations of both parties are met before a transaction or agreement is completed.

Enquire for Sample Report – https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/sample/SMRC00016226

By provider, application and solution providers segment held significant growth for FinTech Blockchain market during the forecast period due to adoption of technologically developed blockchain solutions in financial companies. Based on Organization size, large enterprises segment is expected to lead the market as these solutions provide overall reduced infrastructure cost and improve customer loyalty. By Geography, Asia Pacific has witnessed significant growth during the forecast period owing to adoption of blockchain applications and rising in the overall investments in the blockchain technology solutions to change processes in the financial services industries in this region.

Some of the key players in FinTech Blockchain market are Microsoft, Chain, Oracle, Auxesis Group, Recordskeeper, Earthport, Factom, Bitfury, Guardtime, Applied Blockchain, Alpha point, Digital, Asset Holdings, Abra , IBM and Ripple.

Make an Enquiry about This Report – https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/inquiry/SMRC00016226

Organization sizes Covered:

-Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises

-Large Enterprises

Providers Covered:

-Middleware Providers

-Infrastructure and Protocol Providers

-Application and Solution Providers

Applications Covered:

-Exchanges and Remittance

-Identity Management

-Compliance management

-Smart contract

-Payments, Clearing, and Settlement

-Other Applications

End Users Covered:

-Insurance

-Banking

-Non-Banking Financial Services

Purchase Complete Report –https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/buy/SMRC00016226

Contact Us

Contact Person: Sameer Joshi

Phone: +1-646-491-9876

Email Id: [email protected]

About Premium Market Insights:

Premium Market Insights is a one stop shop of market research reports and solutions to various companies across the globe. We help our clients in their decision support system by helping them choose most relevant and cost effective research reports and solutions from various publishers. We provide best in class customer service and our customer support team is always available to help you on your research queries. Our commitment to customer service is best exemplified by free analyst support that we offer to our clients which sets us apart from any other provider.