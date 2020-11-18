AR and VR Display Market top Trends, Drivers, Growth And Forecast To 2027 – Barco Nv, Boe Technology Group, Creal3d, Emagin, Inc.

The display technology profoundly influences the augmented and virtual reality experience. Too heavy display or low resolution may diminish the experience of the user. AR and VR devices are increasingly being utilized for industrial as well as leisure purposes. The display trends in the industry currently seen are digital light processing (DLP), micro-LED, organic light-emitting diode (OLED), and liquid crystal on silicon (LCOS), among others. The AR and VR display market is expected to witness sharp growth during the forecast period on account of heavy investments from tech giants.

The AR and VR display market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to driving factors such as the rapid adoption of AR and VR devices coupled with the demand for OLED displays. Also, robust technological developments are likely to fuel market growth. However, the high cost of devices is a challenge for the growth of the AR and VR display market during the forecast period. Nevertheless, emerging display technologies and advancements in gaming are expected to create symbolic growth prospects for the players in the coming years.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global AR and VR display market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The AR and VR display market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting AR and VR display market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period, i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the AR and VR display market in these regions.

