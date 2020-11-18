A2P SMS Market Growth, Analysis, Demand And Forecast 2025 | Fortytwo Telecom, Syniverse Technologies, Llc, Symsoft Ab, Amd Telecom

Global A2P SMS Market valued approximately USD 60.11 billion in 2016 is forecasted to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 4.10% over the forecast period 2018-2025. The major factors speculated to augment the markets are growth in e-commerce industry, growing demand across end-user industries viz gaming, media, retail, and others, and increasing internet penetration across developing regions. Application to Person or A2P SMS messaging, also known as enterprise or professional SMS, is the process of sending mobile messages from an application to a mobile user in which recipients are not expected to reply.

The regional analysis of Global A2P SMS Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. Asia Pacific region is the leading region across the world in terms of market share. Moreover, owing to countries viz. India, Indonesia, China, and Japan, the Asia Pacific region is expected to exhibit higher growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2018-2025.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

Some of the leading market players include Fortytwo Telecom AB., Syniverse Technologies, LLC, Symsoft AB, AMD Telecom S.A., CLX Communications AB, Cybercomm, Ogangi Corporation, Infobip Ltd, Silverstreet BV, Angkor Data Communication Group Co., Ltd., and so on.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Application:

– Customer Relationship Management Services

– Inquiry Related Services

– Interactive Services

– Pushed Content Services

– Promotional Campaigns

– Other

By End-User:

– Banking, Financial Services, & Insurance (BFSI)

– Entertainment & Media

– Retail

– Healthcare & Hospitality

– Travel & Transport

– Others

